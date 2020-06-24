18507 Vineyard Point Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities playground pool tennis court

Vacation Everyday!!! WATERFRONT/WATERVIEW 2 story in the desirable Gated community of Vineyard Point. Start your day off with coffee on the balcony, retreat to the loft or garden patio for a quiet read and dine each evening with a beautiful Lake Norman view. Great room centered with cozy fireplace. Custom built closets and private office. Very nice additional loft space upstairs, great for an office. The area is 6x13. 78 sq ft. Community features tennis courts, pool, playground, gated community. No Pets.