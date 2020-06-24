All apartments in Cornelius
18507 Vineyard Point Lane
Last updated May 30 2019 at 2:00 PM

18507 Vineyard Point Lane

18507 Vineyard Point Lane · No Longer Available
Cornelius
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location

18507 Vineyard Point Lane, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
playground
pool
tennis court
Vacation Everyday!!! WATERFRONT/WATERVIEW 2 story in the desirable Gated community of Vineyard Point. Start your day off with coffee on the balcony, retreat to the loft or garden patio for a quiet read and dine each evening with a beautiful Lake Norman view. Great room centered with cozy fireplace. Custom built closets and private office. Very nice additional loft space upstairs, great for an office. The area is 6x13. 78 sq ft. Community features tennis courts, pool, playground, gated community. No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18507 Vineyard Point Lane have any available units?
18507 Vineyard Point Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 18507 Vineyard Point Lane have?
Some of 18507 Vineyard Point Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18507 Vineyard Point Lane currently offering any rent specials?
18507 Vineyard Point Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18507 Vineyard Point Lane pet-friendly?
No, 18507 Vineyard Point Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cornelius.
Does 18507 Vineyard Point Lane offer parking?
No, 18507 Vineyard Point Lane does not offer parking.
Does 18507 Vineyard Point Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18507 Vineyard Point Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18507 Vineyard Point Lane have a pool?
Yes, 18507 Vineyard Point Lane has a pool.
Does 18507 Vineyard Point Lane have accessible units?
No, 18507 Vineyard Point Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 18507 Vineyard Point Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18507 Vineyard Point Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 18507 Vineyard Point Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 18507 Vineyard Point Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
