18200 Pompano Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking garage pet friendly

Absolutely stunning waterfront home! Fully Furnished! Short term available (minimum 6 months) Exquisite kitchen, thoughtfully designed with top end appliances, tons of cabinet and counter space, huge center island, granite counters & and amazing pantry! Open to dining room and spacious family room with stunning fireplace and views of Lake Norman! The oversized sunroom with awesome views of the lake will quickly become your utopia! Master retreat with spectacular ensuite complete with soaking tub, dual vanities, gorgeous oversized shower and a amazing closet! 2 secondary bedrooms each with full bath plus a half bath! All thoughtfully updated and impeccably designed! Plus a separate den/office area. Outdoors offers an abundance of amenities… from the gorgeous front yard, the fully fenced backyard with its covered veranda and firepit area to your private pier with boat slip... This home has it all! *No cats allowed, dogs conditional.