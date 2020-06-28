All apartments in Cornelius
Last updated September 13 2019 at 3:43 AM

18200 Pompano Place

18200 Pompano Place · No Longer Available
Location

18200 Pompano Place, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
pet friendly
Absolutely stunning waterfront home! Fully Furnished! Short term available (minimum 6 months) Exquisite kitchen, thoughtfully designed with top end appliances, tons of cabinet and counter space, huge center island, granite counters & and amazing pantry! Open to dining room and spacious family room with stunning fireplace and views of Lake Norman! The oversized sunroom with awesome views of the lake will quickly become your utopia! Master retreat with spectacular ensuite complete with soaking tub, dual vanities, gorgeous oversized shower and a amazing closet! 2 secondary bedrooms each with full bath plus a half bath! All thoughtfully updated and impeccably designed! Plus a separate den/office area. Outdoors offers an abundance of amenities… from the gorgeous front yard, the fully fenced backyard with its covered veranda and firepit area to your private pier with boat slip... This home has it all! *No cats allowed, dogs conditional.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18200 Pompano Place have any available units?
18200 Pompano Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 18200 Pompano Place have?
Some of 18200 Pompano Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18200 Pompano Place currently offering any rent specials?
18200 Pompano Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18200 Pompano Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 18200 Pompano Place is pet friendly.
Does 18200 Pompano Place offer parking?
Yes, 18200 Pompano Place offers parking.
Does 18200 Pompano Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18200 Pompano Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18200 Pompano Place have a pool?
No, 18200 Pompano Place does not have a pool.
Does 18200 Pompano Place have accessible units?
No, 18200 Pompano Place does not have accessible units.
Does 18200 Pompano Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18200 Pompano Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 18200 Pompano Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 18200 Pompano Place does not have units with air conditioning.
