Home
/
Cornelius, NC
/
17114 Island View Drive
Last updated May 15 2020 at 6:36 AM

17114 Island View Drive

17114 Island View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17114 Island View Drive, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
What a find!! Unique waterfront home completely renovated and with a separate living quarters/boathouse included!! Main house features 3 br, 2 full baths, both formal living & dining rooms, beautiful kitchen that is open to family room and HUGE screened in porch. All overlooking level, treed lot with unobstructed views of lake! Boathouse has also been renovated with new kitchen, bath, and living room. Huge water views! Dock has covered area and floating boat slip. Plenty of room for toys! Yard will be maintained by owners and included in rent. Owner is licensed real estate agent but not listing agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17114 Island View Drive have any available units?
17114 Island View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 17114 Island View Drive have?
Some of 17114 Island View Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17114 Island View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17114 Island View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17114 Island View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17114 Island View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cornelius.
Does 17114 Island View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17114 Island View Drive offers parking.
Does 17114 Island View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17114 Island View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17114 Island View Drive have a pool?
No, 17114 Island View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17114 Island View Drive have accessible units?
No, 17114 Island View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17114 Island View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17114 Island View Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 17114 Island View Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17114 Island View Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

