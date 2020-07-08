17114 Island View Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

What a find!! Unique waterfront home completely renovated and with a separate living quarters/boathouse included!! Main house features 3 br, 2 full baths, both formal living & dining rooms, beautiful kitchen that is open to family room and HUGE screened in porch. All overlooking level, treed lot with unobstructed views of lake! Boathouse has also been renovated with new kitchen, bath, and living room. Huge water views! Dock has covered area and floating boat slip. Plenty of room for toys! Yard will be maintained by owners and included in rent. Owner is licensed real estate agent but not listing agent.