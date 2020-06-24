All apartments in Cornelius
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15917 Trenton Place Road

15917 Trenton Place Road · No Longer Available
Location

15917 Trenton Place Road, Cornelius, NC 28078
Birkdale Village

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Enjoy single-level living in this lovely home in Birkdale Village, within walking distance to Robbins Park, shopping, dining & entertainment! This home is full of upgrades, including hardwood floors, crown & chair rail moldings, plantation shutters & wiring for surround sound. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, tile backsplash & breakfast bar island. The kitchen overlooks breakfast area & family room with a fireplace & built-ins. The home features a formal dining room as well. One of the secondary bedrooms, with French doors and wainscoting, is ideal for use as an office or formal living room. The master suite boasts a large walk-in closet, a bath with a dual sink vanity, stylish framed mirrors, a jetted tub, a tiled shower and private water closet. Community amenities include a pool, playground and tennis courts, just a short stroll away.
Pets conditional - Small dogs will be considered on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15917 Trenton Place Road have any available units?
15917 Trenton Place Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 15917 Trenton Place Road have?
Some of 15917 Trenton Place Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15917 Trenton Place Road currently offering any rent specials?
15917 Trenton Place Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15917 Trenton Place Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 15917 Trenton Place Road is pet friendly.
Does 15917 Trenton Place Road offer parking?
Yes, 15917 Trenton Place Road offers parking.
Does 15917 Trenton Place Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15917 Trenton Place Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15917 Trenton Place Road have a pool?
Yes, 15917 Trenton Place Road has a pool.
Does 15917 Trenton Place Road have accessible units?
No, 15917 Trenton Place Road does not have accessible units.
Does 15917 Trenton Place Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15917 Trenton Place Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 15917 Trenton Place Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 15917 Trenton Place Road does not have units with air conditioning.
