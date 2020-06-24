15917 Trenton Place Road

Amenities
Enjoy single-level living in this lovely home in Birkdale Village, within walking distance to Robbins Park, shopping, dining & entertainment! This home is full of upgrades, including hardwood floors, crown & chair rail moldings, plantation shutters & wiring for surround sound. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, tile backsplash & breakfast bar island. The kitchen overlooks breakfast area & family room with a fireplace & built-ins. The home features a formal dining room as well. One of the secondary bedrooms, with French doors and wainscoting, is ideal for use as an office or formal living room. The master suite boasts a large walk-in closet, a bath with a dual sink vanity, stylish framed mirrors, a jetted tub, a tiled shower and private water closet. Community amenities include a pool, playground and tennis courts, just a short stroll away.
Pets conditional - Small dogs will be considered on a case by case basis.