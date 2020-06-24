15917 Trenton Place Road

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Enjoy single-level living in this lovely home in Birkdale Village, within walking distance to Robbins Park, shopping, dining & entertainment! This home is full of upgrades, including hardwood floors, crown & chair rail moldings, plantation shutters & wiring for surround sound. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, tile backsplash & breakfast bar island. The kitchen overlooks breakfast area & family room with a fireplace & built-ins. The home features a formal dining room as well. One of the secondary bedrooms, with French doors and wainscoting, is ideal for use as an office or formal living room. The master suite boasts a large walk-in closet, a bath with a dual sink vanity, stylish framed mirrors, a jetted tub, a tiled shower and private water closet. Community amenities include a pool, playground and tennis courts, just a short stroll away.

Pets conditional - Small dogs will be considered on a case by case basis.