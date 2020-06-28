15900 Trenton Place Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Location, location, location...This beautiful home is conveniently located to all the hot spots in town. With Birkdale Village just a stone throw away, you can easily walk to all the shops, popular restaurants and movies! This home features a bright open floor plan w/ the master on the main. Large 4th bdrm can be used as bonus rm & has glass french doors that lead to an office space/den. Granite countertops and Stainless Steel appliances are featured in an open, spacious kitchen. Large back yard and huge covered front porch. Easy access to I77, Starbucks, Whole Foods and Northcross Shopping Center. Lowes Corporate and Ingersol Rand is within miles. Several Marinas and an assortment of water activities near by. Make this special home yours today and start enjoying everything that Lake Norman has to offer. It’s lake living at it best!

***Short Term Lease will be considered***