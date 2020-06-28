All apartments in Cornelius
Last updated January 13 2020 at 5:41 AM

15900 Trenton Place Road

15900 Trenton Place Road · No Longer Available
Location

15900 Trenton Place Road, Cornelius, NC 28078
Birkdale Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location, location, location...This beautiful home is conveniently located to all the hot spots in town. With Birkdale Village just a stone throw away, you can easily walk to all the shops, popular restaurants and movies! This home features a bright open floor plan w/ the master on the main. Large 4th bdrm can be used as bonus rm & has glass french doors that lead to an office space/den. Granite countertops and Stainless Steel appliances are featured in an open, spacious kitchen. Large back yard and huge covered front porch. Easy access to I77, Starbucks, Whole Foods and Northcross Shopping Center. Lowes Corporate and Ingersol Rand is within miles. Several Marinas and an assortment of water activities near by. Make this special home yours today and start enjoying everything that Lake Norman has to offer. It’s lake living at it best!
***Short Term Lease will be considered***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15900 Trenton Place Road have any available units?
15900 Trenton Place Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 15900 Trenton Place Road have?
Some of 15900 Trenton Place Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15900 Trenton Place Road currently offering any rent specials?
15900 Trenton Place Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15900 Trenton Place Road pet-friendly?
No, 15900 Trenton Place Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cornelius.
Does 15900 Trenton Place Road offer parking?
Yes, 15900 Trenton Place Road offers parking.
Does 15900 Trenton Place Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15900 Trenton Place Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15900 Trenton Place Road have a pool?
No, 15900 Trenton Place Road does not have a pool.
Does 15900 Trenton Place Road have accessible units?
No, 15900 Trenton Place Road does not have accessible units.
Does 15900 Trenton Place Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15900 Trenton Place Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 15900 Trenton Place Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 15900 Trenton Place Road does not have units with air conditioning.
