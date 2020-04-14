All apartments in Cornelius
Find more places like 10125 Westmoreland unit #3A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cornelius, NC
/
10125 Westmoreland unit #3A
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:30 AM

10125 Westmoreland unit #3A

10125 Westmoreland Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cornelius
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10125 Westmoreland Rd, Cornelius, NC 28031
Oakhurst

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
elevator
basketball court
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
elevator
pool
Two bedroom condo in Oakhurst - Elevator access welcomes you home to enjoy your 2BR/2BA Third Floor home with LR/DR vaulted ceilings; hardwoods in living and dining rooms and kitchen. End unit! Master bedroom has a trey ceiling, full master bath with separate soaking tub, separate seated shower, dual vanities, and roomy walk-in closet. Enjoy the community pool, basketball courts and Village Green plus the close Greenway for a nature walk. Easy 1.5 mile access to I-77, Birkdale Village shops & restaurants, Lake Norman waterside dining & Lake access and quaint Davidson College/Town activities.

(RLNE4812423)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10125 Westmoreland unit #3A have any available units?
10125 Westmoreland unit #3A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 10125 Westmoreland unit #3A have?
Some of 10125 Westmoreland unit #3A's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10125 Westmoreland unit #3A currently offering any rent specials?
10125 Westmoreland unit #3A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10125 Westmoreland unit #3A pet-friendly?
Yes, 10125 Westmoreland unit #3A is pet friendly.
Does 10125 Westmoreland unit #3A offer parking?
No, 10125 Westmoreland unit #3A does not offer parking.
Does 10125 Westmoreland unit #3A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10125 Westmoreland unit #3A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10125 Westmoreland unit #3A have a pool?
Yes, 10125 Westmoreland unit #3A has a pool.
Does 10125 Westmoreland unit #3A have accessible units?
No, 10125 Westmoreland unit #3A does not have accessible units.
Does 10125 Westmoreland unit #3A have units with dishwashers?
No, 10125 Westmoreland unit #3A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10125 Westmoreland unit #3A have units with air conditioning?
No, 10125 Westmoreland unit #3A does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Norman Square
19532 One Norman Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
Bexley at Harborside
18510 The Commons Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
Reserve at Kenton Place
17110 Kenton Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031
Redcliffe At Kenton Place
8101 Dunmore Dr
Cornelius, NC 28078
Legacy Cornelius
8335 Lake Pines Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031
Sailpointe at Lake Norman Apartment Homes
21222 Nautique Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
The Junction at Antiquity
22415 Market St
Cornelius, NC 28031

Similar Pages

Cornelius 1 BedroomsCornelius 2 Bedrooms
Cornelius 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCornelius Apartments with Parking
Cornelius Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NC
Waxhaw, NCGaffney, SCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College