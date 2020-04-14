10125 Westmoreland unit #3A

Amenities

Two bedroom condo in Oakhurst - Elevator access welcomes you home to enjoy your 2BR/2BA Third Floor home with LR/DR vaulted ceilings; hardwoods in living and dining rooms and kitchen. End unit! Master bedroom has a trey ceiling, full master bath with separate soaking tub, separate seated shower, dual vanities, and roomy walk-in closet. Enjoy the community pool, basketball courts and Village Green plus the close Greenway for a nature walk. Easy 1.5 mile access to I-77, Birkdale Village shops & restaurants, Lake Norman waterside dining & Lake access and quaint Davidson College/Town activities.



(RLNE4812423)