Last updated February 11 2020 at 3:25 AM

9844 Walkers Glen Drive Northwest

9844 Walkers Glen Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

9844 Walkers Glen Drive Northwest, Concord, NC 28027
Moss Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Story townhome with 3 Bed 3.5 bath and garage has all the pristine features to appreciate! With Luxury & Comfort right at your tips it's ready for you to move in & call it home. Living Room With Cozy fireplace to snuggle around & enjoy family time.Kitchen with all appliances ready for you to move in & enjoy cooking.Exterior with patio &deck ready for you to have cookout with family & friends or just relax and enjoy the nature.Located Just minutes to Highway, Shopping, Restaurants & Walking Distance to Schools! Why Wait Come See it for yourself!
About 9844 Walkers Glen, Concord, North Carolina 28027
Directions:I-85 N to Poplar Tent Rd in Concord. Take exit 52 from I-85 N, Follow Poplar Tent Rd, Odell School Rd and Harris Rd to Walkers Glen Dr NW in 3, Odell, Turn left onto Poplar Tent Rd, Turn right onto Odell School Rd, Turn left onto Harris Rd, Take the 2nd right onto Moss Farm St NW, Take the 2nd right onto Walkers Glen Dr NW, Turn left to stay on Walkers Glen Dr NW.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9844 Walkers Glen Drive Northwest have any available units?
9844 Walkers Glen Drive Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
Is 9844 Walkers Glen Drive Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
9844 Walkers Glen Drive Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9844 Walkers Glen Drive Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 9844 Walkers Glen Drive Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 9844 Walkers Glen Drive Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 9844 Walkers Glen Drive Northwest offers parking.
Does 9844 Walkers Glen Drive Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9844 Walkers Glen Drive Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9844 Walkers Glen Drive Northwest have a pool?
No, 9844 Walkers Glen Drive Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 9844 Walkers Glen Drive Northwest have accessible units?
No, 9844 Walkers Glen Drive Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 9844 Walkers Glen Drive Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 9844 Walkers Glen Drive Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9844 Walkers Glen Drive Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 9844 Walkers Glen Drive Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.

