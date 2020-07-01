9541 Valencia Avenue Northwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious six bedroom home available For Rent in popular Moss Creek in Concord NC. This home offers lots of space with a full bath and bedroom located on first floor. Conveniently located near schools and shopping. Call for an appt.