9541 Valencia Avenue Northwest, Concord, NC 28027 Moss Creek
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Spacious six bedroom home available For Rent in popular Moss Creek in Concord NC. This home offers lots of space with a full bath and bedroom located on first floor. Conveniently located near schools and shopping. Call for an appt.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9541 Valencia Avenue Northwest have any available units?
9541 Valencia Avenue Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 9541 Valencia Avenue Northwest have?
Some of 9541 Valencia Avenue Northwest's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9541 Valencia Avenue Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
9541 Valencia Avenue Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.