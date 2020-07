Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the quiet Ridge Crossing neighborhood in Concord, will not last long. It features an open floorplan and private backyard, perfect for entertaining. This home is available for immediate move-in. Contact us today for a viewing.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.