553 Hamberton Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous beautifully maintained patio home. Many upgrades and great open floor plan. Covered porch and nice patio for entertaining. Master bedroom on main level with 2 bedrooms and loft upstairs. Lawn care included in the rent.