553 Hamberton Court Northwest, Concord, NC 28027 Cabarrus Country Club
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous beautifully maintained patio home. Many upgrades and great open floor plan. Covered porch and nice patio for entertaining. Master bedroom on main level with 2 bedrooms and loft upstairs. Lawn care included in the rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 553 Hamberton Court have any available units?
553 Hamberton Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 553 Hamberton Court have?
Some of 553 Hamberton Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 553 Hamberton Court currently offering any rent specials?
553 Hamberton Court is not currently offering any rent specials.