553 Hamberton Court
Last updated January 11 2020 at 1:08 AM

553 Hamberton Court

553 Hamberton Court Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

553 Hamberton Court Northwest, Concord, NC 28027
Cabarrus Country Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous beautifully maintained patio home. Many upgrades and great open floor plan. Covered porch and nice patio for entertaining. Master bedroom on main level with 2 bedrooms and loft upstairs. Lawn care included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 553 Hamberton Court have any available units?
553 Hamberton Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 553 Hamberton Court have?
Some of 553 Hamberton Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 553 Hamberton Court currently offering any rent specials?
553 Hamberton Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 553 Hamberton Court pet-friendly?
No, 553 Hamberton Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 553 Hamberton Court offer parking?
Yes, 553 Hamberton Court offers parking.
Does 553 Hamberton Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 553 Hamberton Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 553 Hamberton Court have a pool?
No, 553 Hamberton Court does not have a pool.
Does 553 Hamberton Court have accessible units?
No, 553 Hamberton Court does not have accessible units.
Does 553 Hamberton Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 553 Hamberton Court has units with dishwashers.

