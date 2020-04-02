All apartments in Concord
Last updated July 3 2019 at 4:58 PM

5406 Ophela Court Southwest

5406 Ophela Ct SW · No Longer Available
Location

5406 Ophela Ct SW, Concord, NC 28027
Yates Meadow

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Very nice 4 bedroom, 3 bath. Awesome location with great schools. Upgraded master bath, hardwood foyer and interior trim package! Kitchen includes 36" birch cabinets, granite counter tops.Visit www.goalproperties.com today! In addition to rent, there will be $13.00 per month charge for quality filters to be conveniently delivered to your door every 60 days. This program may save up to 15% on your electric bill and prevent costly HVAC repairs. Resident may opt-out of?program?by providing?Landlord photographic proof that air filters are being replaced every 60 days.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5406 Ophela Court Southwest have any available units?
5406 Ophela Court Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 5406 Ophela Court Southwest have?
Some of 5406 Ophela Court Southwest's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5406 Ophela Court Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
5406 Ophela Court Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5406 Ophela Court Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 5406 Ophela Court Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 5406 Ophela Court Southwest offer parking?
No, 5406 Ophela Court Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 5406 Ophela Court Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5406 Ophela Court Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5406 Ophela Court Southwest have a pool?
No, 5406 Ophela Court Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 5406 Ophela Court Southwest have accessible units?
No, 5406 Ophela Court Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 5406 Ophela Court Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 5406 Ophela Court Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
