5406 Ophela Court Southwest

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Very nice 4 bedroom, 3 bath. Awesome location with great schools. Upgraded master bath, hardwood foyer and interior trim package! Kitchen includes 36" birch cabinets, granite counter tops.Visit www.goalproperties.com today! In addition to rent, there will be $13.00 per month charge for quality filters to be conveniently delivered to your door every 60 days. This program may save up to 15% on your electric bill and prevent costly HVAC repairs. Resident may opt-out of?program?by providing?Landlord photographic proof that air filters are being replaced every 60 days.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.