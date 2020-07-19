528 Gibson Drive Northwest

Amenities
Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath Home . Located in Concord. Close to McGill Ave NW, Hwy 29 & Church St N. Near Dining & Shopping.
Available for a January 22, 2019 Move - In.
This home features:
* Cozy front porch
* Living room
* Dining room
* Laminate wood flooring
* Kitchen with Fridge and stove
* Washer and Dryer connections
* Pantry
* Back porch
* Driveway
At this price this home will not last! To schedule a tour contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net. Additional listing are on our website at www.rent777.com.
Renters insurance is required ! We can provide Renters Insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to you're monthly rent.
PETS ALLOWED!
Pet Disclaimer: All owners do not approve pets. This is done on a case by case basis. Please ask the Leasing Consultant. If a pet is approved, there is a non refundable pet fee of $350 for each pet and there is an additional Monthly Pet Fee of $25 Per Pet.
Schools:
Concord High
Concord Middle
Beverly Hills Elementary