Concord, NC
528 Gibson Drive Northwest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

528 Gibson Drive Northwest

528 Gibson Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

528 Gibson Drive Northwest, Concord, NC 28025

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath Home . Located in Concord. Close to McGill Ave NW, Hwy 29 & Church St N. Near Dining & Shopping.

Available for a January 22, 2019 Move - In.

This home features:

* Cozy front porch
* Living room
* Dining room
* Laminate wood flooring
* Kitchen with Fridge and stove
* Washer and Dryer connections
* Pantry
* Back porch
* Driveway

At this price this home will not last! To schedule a tour contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net. Additional listing are on our website at www.rent777.com.

Renters insurance is required ! We can provide Renters Insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to you're monthly rent.

PETS ALLOWED!

Pet Disclaimer: All owners do not approve pets. This is done on a case by case basis. Please ask the Leasing Consultant. If a pet is approved, there is a non refundable pet fee of $350 for each pet and there is an additional Monthly Pet Fee of $25 Per Pet.

Schools:

Concord High
Concord Middle
Beverly Hills Elementary

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 528 Gibson Drive Northwest have any available units?
528 Gibson Drive Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 528 Gibson Drive Northwest have?
Some of 528 Gibson Drive Northwest's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 528 Gibson Drive Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
528 Gibson Drive Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 528 Gibson Drive Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 528 Gibson Drive Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 528 Gibson Drive Northwest offer parking?
No, 528 Gibson Drive Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 528 Gibson Drive Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 528 Gibson Drive Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 528 Gibson Drive Northwest have a pool?
No, 528 Gibson Drive Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 528 Gibson Drive Northwest have accessible units?
No, 528 Gibson Drive Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 528 Gibson Drive Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 528 Gibson Drive Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
