528 Gibson Drive Northwest

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath Home . Located in Concord. Close to McGill Ave NW, Hwy 29 & Church St N. Near Dining & Shopping.



Available for a January 22, 2019 Move - In.



This home features:



* Cozy front porch

* Living room

* Dining room

* Laminate wood flooring

* Kitchen with Fridge and stove

* Washer and Dryer connections

* Pantry

* Back porch

* Driveway



At this price this home will not last! To schedule a tour contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net. Additional listing are on our website at www.rent777.com.



Renters insurance is required ! We can provide Renters Insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to you're monthly rent.



PETS ALLOWED!



Pet Disclaimer: All owners do not approve pets. This is done on a case by case basis. Please ask the Leasing Consultant. If a pet is approved, there is a non refundable pet fee of $350 for each pet and there is an additional Monthly Pet Fee of $25 Per Pet.



Schools:



Concord High

Concord Middle

Beverly Hills Elementary