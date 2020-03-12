All apartments in Concord
3990 Bethesda Pl
Last updated August 3 2019 at 9:34 AM

3990 Bethesda Pl

3990 Bethesda Pl · No Longer Available
Location

3990 Bethesda Pl, Concord, NC 28025

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This brand new 3-bedroom 2.5-bathroom home is a must see. The lower level has gorgeous LVT flooring. The living room is cozy with a gas log fireplace. Kitchen has an island, expresso cabinets, granite countertops with subway tile backsplash and new stainless-steel appliances. The upper level has two secondary bedrooms with walk-in closets, spacious hall bathroom and laundry room. New washer and dryer included. The stunning master suite has lots of space including vaulted ceilings, spacious walk-in closet and bathroom with raised height vanity with double sinks and shower. SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!! *Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Submit applications at www.rentallinkcharlotte.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3990 Bethesda Pl have any available units?
3990 Bethesda Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
What amenities does 3990 Bethesda Pl have?
Some of 3990 Bethesda Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3990 Bethesda Pl currently offering any rent specials?
3990 Bethesda Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3990 Bethesda Pl pet-friendly?
No, 3990 Bethesda Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 3990 Bethesda Pl offer parking?
Yes, 3990 Bethesda Pl offers parking.
Does 3990 Bethesda Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3990 Bethesda Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3990 Bethesda Pl have a pool?
No, 3990 Bethesda Pl does not have a pool.
Does 3990 Bethesda Pl have accessible units?
No, 3990 Bethesda Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 3990 Bethesda Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3990 Bethesda Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 3990 Bethesda Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3990 Bethesda Pl has units with air conditioning.
