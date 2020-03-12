3990 Bethesda Pl

Amenities
This brand new 3-bedroom 2.5-bathroom home is a must see. The lower level has gorgeous LVT flooring. The living room is cozy with a gas log fireplace. Kitchen has an island, expresso cabinets, granite countertops with subway tile backsplash and new stainless-steel appliances. The upper level has two secondary bedrooms with walk-in closets, spacious hall bathroom and laundry room. New washer and dryer included. The stunning master suite has lots of space including vaulted ceilings, spacious walk-in closet and bathroom with raised height vanity with double sinks and shower. SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!! *Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Submit applications at www.rentallinkcharlotte.com