2884 Rockingham Court SW

Please Call Tom at 704.987.1685 for application. No one in the office (704.729.7000) handles rentals. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,350 sf home is located in Concord, NC and features beautiful wood floors and tile kitchens and baths. Also an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and private drive for parking. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Pet fees may vary depending on size. Local ordinances apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. No cats. Rents are subject to change at any time.