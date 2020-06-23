All apartments in Concord
Find more places like 2884 Rockingham Court SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Concord, NC
/
2884 Rockingham Court SW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2884 Rockingham Court SW

2884 Rockingham Court Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Concord
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2884 Rockingham Court Southwest, Concord, NC 28025

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
Please Call Tom at 704.987.1685 for application. No one in the office (704.729.7000) handles rentals. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,350 sf home is located in Concord, NC and features beautiful wood floors and tile kitchens and baths. Also an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and private drive for parking. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Pet fees may vary depending on size. Local ordinances apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. No cats. Rents are subject to change at any time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2884 Rockingham Court SW have any available units?
2884 Rockingham Court SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
What amenities does 2884 Rockingham Court SW have?
Some of 2884 Rockingham Court SW's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2884 Rockingham Court SW currently offering any rent specials?
2884 Rockingham Court SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2884 Rockingham Court SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2884 Rockingham Court SW is pet friendly.
Does 2884 Rockingham Court SW offer parking?
Yes, 2884 Rockingham Court SW does offer parking.
Does 2884 Rockingham Court SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2884 Rockingham Court SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2884 Rockingham Court SW have a pool?
No, 2884 Rockingham Court SW does not have a pool.
Does 2884 Rockingham Court SW have accessible units?
No, 2884 Rockingham Court SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2884 Rockingham Court SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2884 Rockingham Court SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2884 Rockingham Court SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2884 Rockingham Court SW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Century Afton Ridge
410 Starmount Park Blvd
Concord, NC 28027
Station at Poplar Tent
50 Poplar Station Circle NW
Concord, NC 28027
Redwood Concord
335D Redwood Lane NW
Concord, NC 08701
Concord Flats
3105 Patrick Henry Dr NW
Concord, NC 28027
Concord Pointe
4400 Concord Pointe Ln SW
Concord, NC 28027
Wayford at Concord
6544 Weddington Road
Concord, NC 28027
Waterlynn at Concord
7850 Waterway Dr NW
Concord, NC 28027
Legacy Concord Apartments
5020 Avent Drive NW
Concord, NC 28027

Similar Pages

Concord 1 BedroomsConcord 2 Bedrooms
Concord Apartments with BalconyConcord Dog Friendly Apartments
Concord Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NC
Mooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabarrus Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College