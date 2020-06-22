All apartments in Concord
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

270 Southcircle Drive Northwest

270 South Circle Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

270 South Circle Northwest, Concord, NC 28027

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Completely updated full brick 2 story Townhome in a nice private community. New floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, new HVAC, end unit. Northwest Cabarrus School District.

***New Stainless Steel Appliances will be installed before tenant move in***

Pets accepted on case by case basis. No smoking inside. $925 security deposit, and $350/pet deposit if applicable is required before move in. There is an additional monthly utility charge of $35/mo which includes water,sewer, and trash. Tenant responsible for electric.

Self showings only. All showings are handled through Rently.com, you must create an account and you will be able to view this property.

All applications must be submitted on our website www.JLFmanagement.com. It is $40 per adult applicant 18yrs and older living in the home. Must have verifiable rental history. You're credit can have challenges and is not as important in qualifying as good rental history in the application process.

Rental Terms: Rent: $925, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $925, Available 11/16/18

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 270 Southcircle Drive Northwest have any available units?
270 Southcircle Drive Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
What amenities does 270 Southcircle Drive Northwest have?
Some of 270 Southcircle Drive Northwest's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 270 Southcircle Drive Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
270 Southcircle Drive Northwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 270 Southcircle Drive Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 270 Southcircle Drive Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 270 Southcircle Drive Northwest offer parking?
No, 270 Southcircle Drive Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 270 Southcircle Drive Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 270 Southcircle Drive Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 270 Southcircle Drive Northwest have a pool?
No, 270 Southcircle Drive Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 270 Southcircle Drive Northwest have accessible units?
No, 270 Southcircle Drive Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 270 Southcircle Drive Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 270 Southcircle Drive Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 270 Southcircle Drive Northwest have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 270 Southcircle Drive Northwest has units with air conditioning.
