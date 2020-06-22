270 Southcircle Drive Northwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Completely updated full brick 2 story Townhome in a nice private community. New floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, new HVAC, end unit. Northwest Cabarrus School District.



***New Stainless Steel Appliances will be installed before tenant move in***



Pets accepted on case by case basis. No smoking inside. $925 security deposit, and $350/pet deposit if applicable is required before move in. There is an additional monthly utility charge of $35/mo which includes water,sewer, and trash. Tenant responsible for electric.



Self showings only. All showings are handled through Rently.com, you must create an account and you will be able to view this property.



All applications must be submitted on our website www.JLFmanagement.com. It is $40 per adult applicant 18yrs and older living in the home. Must have verifiable rental history. You're credit can have challenges and is not as important in qualifying as good rental history in the application process.



Rental Terms: Rent: $925, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $925, Available 11/16/18



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.