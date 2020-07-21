2436 Red Tip Drive Southeast

Amenities

Conrex Property Management offers a Self Guided Tour of this adorable home!



This great 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home sits at the end of the road where there is low traffic! The eat-in kitchen comes equipped with refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. Right off of the kitchen is a deck that looks out over the wooded lot. The master is on one side of the house and has a walk-in closet and bathroom. On the other side of the house sits the two other bedrooms that have ample closet space!



Unfortunately this property does not qualify for section 8 housing vouchers.



This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment for your convenience, call today for more details or register online with Rently via www.rentconrex.com.



Pets are welcome at all Conrex homes. Learn more about our pet policy at https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/pet-policy/. For a full explanation of our rental criteria, please visit https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!



