Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:05 PM

2436 Red Tip Drive Southeast

2436 Red Tip Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2436 Red Tip Drive Southeast, Concord, NC 28025

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Conrex Property Management offers a Self Guided Tour of this adorable home!

This great 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home sits at the end of the road where there is low traffic! The eat-in kitchen comes equipped with refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. Right off of the kitchen is a deck that looks out over the wooded lot. The master is on one side of the house and has a walk-in closet and bathroom. On the other side of the house sits the two other bedrooms that have ample closet space!

Unfortunately this property does not qualify for section 8 housing vouchers.

This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment for your convenience, call today for more details or register online with Rently via www.rentconrex.com.

Pets are welcome at all Conrex homes. Learn more about our pet policy at https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/pet-policy/. For a full explanation of our rental criteria, please visit https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!

Online applications:
1) https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/
2) Find address for which you are applying
3) Click Apply Now
4) Application cost $45.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2436 Red Tip Drive Southeast have any available units?
2436 Red Tip Drive Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 2436 Red Tip Drive Southeast have?
Some of 2436 Red Tip Drive Southeast's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2436 Red Tip Drive Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
2436 Red Tip Drive Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2436 Red Tip Drive Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 2436 Red Tip Drive Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 2436 Red Tip Drive Southeast offer parking?
No, 2436 Red Tip Drive Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 2436 Red Tip Drive Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2436 Red Tip Drive Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2436 Red Tip Drive Southeast have a pool?
No, 2436 Red Tip Drive Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 2436 Red Tip Drive Southeast have accessible units?
No, 2436 Red Tip Drive Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 2436 Red Tip Drive Southeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2436 Red Tip Drive Southeast has units with dishwashers.
