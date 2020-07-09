All apartments in Concord
2132 Baggins Lane

2132 Baggins Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2132 Baggins Lane, Concord, NC 28269
Highland Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Exquisite 5 Bedroom home! Great 2 Story Foyer, Formal living and Dining both with Decorative Archways, Soaring Ceilings, Grand Great Room Centered with Gas Fireplace, Luxurious Owner Suite on the Main Level. Private Master Bath with Garden/Jacquzzi Tub, Separate Shower, 2 Vanity Sinks, and a Huge Walk in Closet, Gorgeous Kitchen with 42" Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops, SS Appliances Bar Seating and an Over-sized Breakfast, Hardwoods, Tile, Large Fenced Yard. Patio for Entertaining. This home has been perfectly maintained. A must see to truly appreciate! TENANT IN PLACE THROUGH 6/30/20. MASKS/GLOVES REQUIRED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2132 Baggins Lane have any available units?
2132 Baggins Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 2132 Baggins Lane have?
Some of 2132 Baggins Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2132 Baggins Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2132 Baggins Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2132 Baggins Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2132 Baggins Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 2132 Baggins Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2132 Baggins Lane offers parking.
Does 2132 Baggins Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2132 Baggins Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2132 Baggins Lane have a pool?
No, 2132 Baggins Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2132 Baggins Lane have accessible units?
No, 2132 Baggins Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2132 Baggins Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2132 Baggins Lane has units with dishwashers.

