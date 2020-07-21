1902 Wilburn Park Ln Nw

Amenities

Location Location!Cabarrus County Schools! Welcoming you to a beautifully maintained 2 story corner lot home offering living at its finest in well sought after Highland Creek neighborhood with lots of amenities. Featuring spacious open floor plan with laminate floors , ceramic tile in kitchen. Kitchen with lots of cabinet & counter space so you can enjoy your cooking with all the ease. Boasting very spacious bedrooms.Lager Master Bedroom with tray ceiling; master bath with walk-in closet, double vanity, separate shower and garden tub. Relax on your front porch with beautiful nature view or enjoy your cookout on the patio with friends & family with all the privacy within the Fenced Yard. Community with pool, clubhouse, trails, so you don't have to step anywhere out for the amenities. Don't pass this one by!Close to everything, I-85, I-485, Restaurants, Shopping,Concord Mills,and new Christenbury Corners.



Directions:I-85 to Exit 49, Bruton Smith Blvd. Left on Concord Mills Blvd, at roundabout take Right on Millstream Ridge, Right on Clark Creek, Right on Waltham, Right on Wilburn Park. Home is up on the Right