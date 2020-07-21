All apartments in Concord
Find more places like 1902 Wilburn Park Ln Nw.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Concord, NC
/
1902 Wilburn Park Ln Nw
Last updated July 26 2019 at 12:17 PM

1902 Wilburn Park Ln Nw

1902 Wilburn Park Lane Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Concord
See all
Highland Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

1902 Wilburn Park Lane Northwest, Concord, NC 28269
Highland Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Location Location!Cabarrus County Schools! Welcoming you to a beautifully maintained 2 story corner lot home offering living at its finest in well sought after Highland Creek neighborhood with lots of amenities. Featuring spacious open floor plan with laminate floors , ceramic tile in kitchen. Kitchen with lots of cabinet & counter space so you can enjoy your cooking with all the ease. Boasting very spacious bedrooms.Lager Master Bedroom with tray ceiling; master bath with walk-in closet, double vanity, separate shower and garden tub. Relax on your front porch with beautiful nature view or enjoy your cookout on the patio with friends & family with all the privacy within the Fenced Yard. Community with pool, clubhouse, trails, so you don't have to step anywhere out for the amenities. Don't pass this one by!Close to everything, I-85, I-485, Restaurants, Shopping,Concord Mills,and new Christenbury Corners.

Directions:I-85 to Exit 49, Bruton Smith Blvd. Left on Concord Mills Blvd, at roundabout take Right on Millstream Ridge, Right on Clark Creek, Right on Waltham, Right on Wilburn Park. Home is up on the Right

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1902 Wilburn Park Ln Nw have any available units?
1902 Wilburn Park Ln Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 1902 Wilburn Park Ln Nw have?
Some of 1902 Wilburn Park Ln Nw's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1902 Wilburn Park Ln Nw currently offering any rent specials?
1902 Wilburn Park Ln Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1902 Wilburn Park Ln Nw pet-friendly?
No, 1902 Wilburn Park Ln Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 1902 Wilburn Park Ln Nw offer parking?
Yes, 1902 Wilburn Park Ln Nw offers parking.
Does 1902 Wilburn Park Ln Nw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1902 Wilburn Park Ln Nw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1902 Wilburn Park Ln Nw have a pool?
Yes, 1902 Wilburn Park Ln Nw has a pool.
Does 1902 Wilburn Park Ln Nw have accessible units?
No, 1902 Wilburn Park Ln Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 1902 Wilburn Park Ln Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1902 Wilburn Park Ln Nw has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greens of Concord
1400 Daley Cir
Concord, NC 28025
Station at Poplar Tent
50 Poplar Station Circle NW
Concord, NC 28027
Redwood Concord
335D Redwood Lane NW
Concord, NC 08701
Wayford at Concord
6544 Weddington Road
Concord, NC 28027
Waterlynn at Concord
7850 Waterway Dr NW
Concord, NC 28027
Summerlin at Concord
500 Summerlake Dr SW
Concord, NC 28025
Hawthorne at the Glen
6255 Fernwood Dr
Concord, NC 28027
Legacy Concord Apartments
5020 Avent Drive NW
Concord, NC 28027

Similar Pages

Concord 1 Bedroom ApartmentsConcord 2 Bedroom Apartments
Concord Apartments with PoolsConcord Dog Friendly Apartments
Concord Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NC
Cornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NC
Mint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabarrus Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College