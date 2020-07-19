All apartments in Concord
1411 Besor Place Northwest
1411 Besor Place Northwest

1411 Besor Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1411 Besor Place Northwest, Concord, NC 28027

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,000 sf home is located in Concord, NC. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1411 Besor Place Northwest have any available units?
1411 Besor Place Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 1411 Besor Place Northwest have?
Some of 1411 Besor Place Northwest's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1411 Besor Place Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1411 Besor Place Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1411 Besor Place Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1411 Besor Place Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 1411 Besor Place Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 1411 Besor Place Northwest offers parking.
Does 1411 Besor Place Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1411 Besor Place Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1411 Besor Place Northwest have a pool?
No, 1411 Besor Place Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1411 Besor Place Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1411 Besor Place Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1411 Besor Place Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1411 Besor Place Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
