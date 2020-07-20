All apartments in Concord
Last updated May 14 2019 at 7:27 PM

1165 Union Street South

1165 Union Street South · No Longer Available
Location

1165 Union Street South, Concord, NC 28025

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come check out this spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath brick ranch in Concord! Property boasts large parking pad in rear, paved driveway, patio in fenced back yard, bay window, and fireplace (for decoration only). Kitchen includes stainless side-by-side fridge and double oven with plenty of cupboard space and breakfast bar. Kitchen opens to large dining room and secondary living room. Huge mudroom with washer/dryer hookups. Full bath with dual vanity and secondary half Jack & Jill bathroom.

Checkout the walkthrough video: youtu.be/gzo5w2f2J6o

Utility Saver program of $12/mo will be added to the lease (air filters shipped to your door).
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1165 Union Street South have any available units?
1165 Union Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 1165 Union Street South have?
Some of 1165 Union Street South's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1165 Union Street South currently offering any rent specials?
1165 Union Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1165 Union Street South pet-friendly?
Yes, 1165 Union Street South is pet friendly.
Does 1165 Union Street South offer parking?
Yes, 1165 Union Street South offers parking.
Does 1165 Union Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1165 Union Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1165 Union Street South have a pool?
No, 1165 Union Street South does not have a pool.
Does 1165 Union Street South have accessible units?
No, 1165 Union Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 1165 Union Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 1165 Union Street South does not have units with dishwashers.
