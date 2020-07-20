1165 Union Street South

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly parking stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come check out this spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath brick ranch in Concord! Property boasts large parking pad in rear, paved driveway, patio in fenced back yard, bay window, and fireplace (for decoration only). Kitchen includes stainless side-by-side fridge and double oven with plenty of cupboard space and breakfast bar. Kitchen opens to large dining room and secondary living room. Huge mudroom with washer/dryer hookups. Full bath with dual vanity and secondary half Jack & Jill bathroom.



Checkout the walkthrough video: youtu.be/gzo5w2f2J6o



Utility Saver program of $12/mo will be added to the lease (air filters shipped to your door).

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.