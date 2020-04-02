11080 J. C. Murray Dr Nw

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Townhouse for Rent. $1750/ Month.

2 story townhome for rent at the Edison Square townhomes, Concord NC.

Townhome features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car attached garage and 1714 sq ft with a back patio and fenced on two sides .

The house faces the community swimming pool , how convenient.

It has a large open concept living/dining room and kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter top. Walk in closets in all the bedrooms.

The master bedroom has large walk in closets ,a private bath and separate tub/shower.

There is plenty of storage space around the home.



Located in the desired Cox Mill Elementary School zone ,Edison Square community is with easy access to I-85, I-77 & I-485.

Walking distance to Edison Square plaza for shopping and dining.



Rent this home with first months rent and a one month deposit.