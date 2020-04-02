All apartments in Concord
Find more places like 11080 J. C. Murray Dr Nw.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Concord, NC
/
11080 J. C. Murray Dr Nw
Last updated September 21 2019 at 7:36 AM

11080 J. C. Murray Dr Nw

11080 J C Murray Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Concord
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11080 J C Murray Drive Northwest, Concord, NC 28027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Townhouse for Rent. $1750/ Month.
2 story townhome for rent at the Edison Square townhomes, Concord NC.
Townhome features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car attached garage and 1714 sq ft with a back patio and fenced on two sides .
The house faces the community swimming pool , how convenient.
It has a large open concept living/dining room and kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter top. Walk in closets in all the bedrooms.
The master bedroom has large walk in closets ,a private bath and separate tub/shower.
There is plenty of storage space around the home.

Located in the desired Cox Mill Elementary School zone ,Edison Square community is with easy access to I-85, I-77 & I-485.
Walking distance to Edison Square plaza for shopping and dining.

Rent this home with first months rent and a one month deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11080 J. C. Murray Dr Nw have any available units?
11080 J. C. Murray Dr Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 11080 J. C. Murray Dr Nw have?
Some of 11080 J. C. Murray Dr Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11080 J. C. Murray Dr Nw currently offering any rent specials?
11080 J. C. Murray Dr Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11080 J. C. Murray Dr Nw pet-friendly?
Yes, 11080 J. C. Murray Dr Nw is pet friendly.
Does 11080 J. C. Murray Dr Nw offer parking?
Yes, 11080 J. C. Murray Dr Nw offers parking.
Does 11080 J. C. Murray Dr Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11080 J. C. Murray Dr Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11080 J. C. Murray Dr Nw have a pool?
Yes, 11080 J. C. Murray Dr Nw has a pool.
Does 11080 J. C. Murray Dr Nw have accessible units?
No, 11080 J. C. Murray Dr Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 11080 J. C. Murray Dr Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11080 J. C. Murray Dr Nw has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greens of Concord
1400 Daley Cir
Concord, NC 28025
Century Afton Ridge
410 Starmount Park Blvd
Concord, NC 28027
Station at Poplar Tent
50 Poplar Station Circle NW
Concord, NC 28027
Redwood Concord
335D Redwood Lane NW
Concord, NC 08701
Concord Flats
3105 Patrick Henry Dr NW
Concord, NC 28027
Wayford at Concord
6544 Weddington Road
Concord, NC 28027
Concord Ridge
3635 Coventry Commons Ave SW
Concord, NC 28027
Caralea Valley
2901 Leah Ct NW
Concord, NC 28027

Similar Pages

Concord 1 BedroomsConcord 2 Bedrooms
Concord Apartments with BalconyConcord Dog Friendly Apartments
Concord Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NC
Mooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabarrus Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College