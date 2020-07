Amenities

pool playground volleyball court

Unit Amenities Property Amenities playground pool volleyball court

Showings are by appointment only. Please note you must submit interest via web or call to schedule.



Available for move in MAY 1.



This epic property is a steal at 2650/mo. Located in a prime location, you are close to great restaurants, shopping and major highways for easy access to the city if desired. The layout is spectacular with great features throughout. The community offers many amenities such as a Pool, playground and volleyball court. Secure your new home for the summer today!!