Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:52 AM

17 Apartments for rent in Fuquay-Varina, NC with move-in specials

Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
10 Units Available
The Village at Marquee Station Apartments
2110 Cinema Dr, Fuquay-Varina, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,297
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The pet-friendly Fuquay-Varina apartments feature in-home washers and dryers, high ceilings, and personal trash valet services. Floor plans range from one to three bedrooms. Highlights include a pool and a car wash area.
Results within 1 mile of Fuquay-Varina
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
25 Units Available
The Villages at McCullers Walk
500 Shady Summit Way, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,537
1420 sqft
Just 15 minutes from Downtown Raleigh. A private community with custom home finishes, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Resort-like pool, jogging area and a large sundeck. Tennis, basketball and volleyball courts available.
Results within 10 miles of Fuquay-Varina
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
9 Units Available
Cary Pines
1331 Wicklow Ct, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$888
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
15 Units Available
Lake Cameron
1000 Cameron Woods Drive, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$906
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,012
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,206
1226 sqft
Lake Cameron invites you to live life on your own terms.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
8 Units Available
Cameron Village
The Raleigh Apartments
740 Smallwood Dr #17, Raleigh, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$924
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1004 sqft
Great Downtown location close to Cameron Village Shopping Center and public transportation. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, dual entrances, and raised ceilings. Water included in the rent.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
10 Units Available
Lochmere
Amberwood at Lochmere
100 Eclipse Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$965
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1100 sqft
Walk-in closets, fireplaces, stainless steel appliances. Luxury apartments close to Speight Branch Greenway. Community has tennis court and putting green. On-site laundry. One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans available.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
45 Units Available
Downtown Raleigh
Skyhouse Raleigh
308 S Blount St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,225
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,171
1166 sqft
Contemporary apartments near Moore Square have granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs allowed in these pet-friendly units. The complex has a coffee bar and a 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
11 Units Available
Lochmere
Audubon Parc
1100 Audubon Parc Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,130
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1327 sqft
Homes feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community near I-64 has a salt water pool, a dog park with play toys and parking garages for convenience.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
41 Units Available
Downtown Raleigh
The Dillon
401 West Hargett Street, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,257
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,585
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,111
1177 sqft
At The Dillon, you’ll find yourself at home in the heart of the transformed Warehouse District, enjoying some of the best views available from downtown apartments in Raleigh.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
17 Units Available
East Mordecai
Dakota
1201 Pine Haven Drive, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,074
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,513
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1342 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Live adventurously at The Dakota, the newest luxury apartments coming to Raleigh, NC.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
12 Units Available
Downtown Raleigh
Link Apartments Glenwood South
202 N West St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,152
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,255
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
1011 sqft
Two blocks from Route 70 and close to Union Square. Modern homes with designer kitchen appliances, ice maker and patio or balcony. Community has Google Fiber, a pool, courtyard and clubhouse with community amenities.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
12 Units Available
Lake Johnson Mews
4233 Avent Ferry Rd, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$952
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,358
1252 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
14 Units Available
The Parke at Trinity Apartment Homes
5301 Creek Ridge Ln, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$855
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,276
1356 sqft
Near Route 1728 and I-40. Recently renovated apartments feature a fireplace, extra storage and walk-in closets. Private balcony or patio. Volleyball court, 24-hour gym, on-site dog park and playground.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
19 Units Available
West Morgan
927 West Morgan
927 W Morgan St, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,278
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,337
1285 sqft
Located close to Poole's Downtown Diner, Capital Club 16 and North Carolina State University. Luxury apartments with private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community has yoga, pool, game room and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
14 Units Available
Treeline Timber Creek
400 Evolve Drive, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,522
1258 sqft
Discover your new home where you connect with neighbors, live comfortably and enjoy the convenient location with easy access to I-40 and close proximity to downtown Raleigh.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
1 Unit Available
Remington Place
1909 Eyrie Ct, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,061
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic community near I-40 with plenty of green space near Lake Johnson Park. Apartments have a fireplace, washer/dryer hookups, and a patio or balcony. Community pool, business center and 24-hour gym available.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 02:10pm
$
18 Units Available
University Park
Logan & Chamberlain
102 Logan Court, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,489
561 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$869
1094 sqft
Raleigh's newest student community opening Fall 2019 is conveniently located just steps off Hillsborough, less than a mile from North Carolina State University and everything Raleigh has to offer.
City Guide for Fuquay-Varina, NC

This double-barrel-monikered town came from the 1963 merger of Fuquay, named for a French settler, and Varina, named for a Confederate soldier's wartime pen-pal and later sweetheart, so you know there's plenty of history here.

The town of Fuquay-Varina is located in Wake County, North Carolina. Fuquay-Varina, with a population just below 20,000, is only about a 30-minute drive south of the state capital, Raleigh. The area is rich in tobacco production and agriculture, although its proximity to Research Triangle Park (a major center for research and development) has led to increased housing development and growth. Prepare yourself for warm summers, with July averages around 90 degrees and comparatively temperate winters, with January highs around 50 degrees. All in all, Fuquay-Varina enjoys a moderate subtropical climate befitting its gentility. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Fuquay-Varina, NC

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Fuquay-Varina apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Fuquay-Varina apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

