17 Apartments for rent in Fuquay-Varina, NC with move-in specials
This double-barrel-monikered town came from the 1963 merger of Fuquay, named for a French settler, and Varina, named for a Confederate soldier's wartime pen-pal and later sweetheart, so you know there's plenty of history here.
The town of Fuquay-Varina is located in Wake County, North Carolina. Fuquay-Varina, with a population just below 20,000, is only about a 30-minute drive south of the state capital, Raleigh. The area is rich in tobacco production and agriculture, although its proximity to Research Triangle Park (a major center for research and development) has led to increased housing development and growth. Prepare yourself for warm summers, with July averages around 90 degrees and comparatively temperate winters, with January highs around 50 degrees. All in all, Fuquay-Varina enjoys a moderate subtropical climate befitting its gentility. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Fuquay-Varina apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Fuquay-Varina apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.