504 Cotton St.

Short-Term Rental, Updated 3 bedroom house on the northside. Available now through late July! - Available now for short-term / summer lease. Walk to downtown Chapel Hill or UNC Campus from this cool 3br house on Cotton St! Aside from the sweet location on the north side, this house has a great front porch to welcome you home each day, off-street parking in back of the house, and a really nice, newly updated and freshly painted interior.



Features include modern appliances, spacious eat-in kitchen, living area w/ vaulted ceiling, roomy bedrooms, hardwood & tile floors, washer/dryer, installed security system (monitoring included). All new LVP flooring installed this summer in the bedrooms!



Lease can run through mid-late July only - no renewal or extension available as property is leased August 1st. Yard care is provided. Tenants pay utilities- water & electricity. Security System monitoring is included in the rent! No Smoking in unit. Security Deposit is equivalent to the monthly rental rate, due prior to lease signing.



All roommates apply directly online to this listing @ www.dunlaplilley.com.



Please contact us for viewing opportunities: info@dunlaplilley.com



Dunlap Lilley Properties 919-967-9992



