Chapel Hill, NC
504 Cotton St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

504 Cotton St.

504 Cotton Street · (919) 967-9992 ext. 103
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

504 Cotton Street, Chapel Hill, NC 27516

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 504 Cotton St. · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1022 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Short-Term Rental, Updated 3 bedroom house on the northside. Available now through late July! - Available now for short-term / summer lease. Walk to downtown Chapel Hill or UNC Campus from this cool 3br house on Cotton St! Aside from the sweet location on the north side, this house has a great front porch to welcome you home each day, off-street parking in back of the house, and a really nice, newly updated and freshly painted interior.

Features include modern appliances, spacious eat-in kitchen, living area w/ vaulted ceiling, roomy bedrooms, hardwood & tile floors, washer/dryer, installed security system (monitoring included). All new LVP flooring installed this summer in the bedrooms!

Lease can run through mid-late July only - no renewal or extension available as property is leased August 1st. Yard care is provided. Tenants pay utilities- water & electricity. Security System monitoring is included in the rent! No Smoking in unit. Security Deposit is equivalent to the monthly rental rate, due prior to lease signing.

All roommates apply directly online to this listing @ www.dunlaplilley.com.

Please contact us for viewing opportunities: info@dunlaplilley.com

Dunlap Lilley Properties 919-967-9992

(RLNE2668464)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 Cotton St. have any available units?
504 Cotton St. has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chapel Hill, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chapel Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 504 Cotton St. have?
Some of 504 Cotton St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 Cotton St. currently offering any rent specials?
504 Cotton St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 Cotton St. pet-friendly?
No, 504 Cotton St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chapel Hill.
Does 504 Cotton St. offer parking?
Yes, 504 Cotton St. does offer parking.
Does 504 Cotton St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 504 Cotton St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 Cotton St. have a pool?
No, 504 Cotton St. does not have a pool.
Does 504 Cotton St. have accessible units?
No, 504 Cotton St. does not have accessible units.
Does 504 Cotton St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 504 Cotton St. does not have units with dishwashers.
