430 Hillsborough St. Unit 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

1/2 Month FREE! Walk to Franklin St. & UNC Campus from this 2 bedroom end-unit on Hillsborough St.! - Now Available!



Renters will love the incredible location and spacious feel of this charming 2 bedroom condo on Hillsborough St., just minutes to UNC Campus, Franklin St. and all of downtown Chapel Hill. First full month of rent will be half-off!



In addition to this awesome location, other features include wood floors throughout, all major appliances including washer & dryer and ceiling fans for added comfort year round.



The main level features a wrap around kitchen with pass-through area and view of the living and dining spaces, and a large living area with big windows, a convenient half bath, and even a wood burning fireplace to cozy up in the cooler months ahead. Upstairs you'll find two spacious bedrooms, each with multiple windows and ample closet space, and a full bath and additional storage off the main hallway.



The outside areas here feature a private patio for relaxing or entertaining, as well as some nice green space with shade trees to spare. On-site, off street parking is also a big plus here.



Requirements include a security deposit equivalent to the monthly rental rate (due prior to lease signing) and approved applications from each roommate. Initial lease term to run approximately 12-14 months, with yearly renewal option thereafter with owner approval.



Come see this property today by utilizing our convenient self-showing lockbox! Simply visit this specific listing on our website, www.dunlaplilley.com, and click the blue "Schedule Showing" button to choose a time that works for you. Once you have viewed the property and are ready to apply, click the "Apply Now" button and get started with our convenient online application and leasing process.



We look forward to hearing from you!



Dunlap Lilley Properties, Inc.

919-967-9992

info@dunlaplilley.com



(RLNE5845559)