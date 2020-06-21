All apartments in Chapel Hill
430 Hillsborough St. Unit 1
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:09 AM

430 Hillsborough St. Unit 1

430 Hillsborough St · (919) 967-9992 ext. 103
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

430 Hillsborough St, Chapel Hill, NC 27514

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 430 Hillsborough St. Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 890 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
1/2 Month FREE! Walk to Franklin St. & UNC Campus from this 2 bedroom end-unit on Hillsborough St.! - Now Available!

Renters will love the incredible location and spacious feel of this charming 2 bedroom condo on Hillsborough St., just minutes to UNC Campus, Franklin St. and all of downtown Chapel Hill. First full month of rent will be half-off!

In addition to this awesome location, other features include wood floors throughout, all major appliances including washer & dryer and ceiling fans for added comfort year round.

The main level features a wrap around kitchen with pass-through area and view of the living and dining spaces, and a large living area with big windows, a convenient half bath, and even a wood burning fireplace to cozy up in the cooler months ahead. Upstairs you'll find two spacious bedrooms, each with multiple windows and ample closet space, and a full bath and additional storage off the main hallway.

The outside areas here feature a private patio for relaxing or entertaining, as well as some nice green space with shade trees to spare. On-site, off street parking is also a big plus here.

Requirements include a security deposit equivalent to the monthly rental rate (due prior to lease signing) and approved applications from each roommate. Initial lease term to run approximately 12-14 months, with yearly renewal option thereafter with owner approval.

Come see this property today by utilizing our convenient self-showing lockbox! Simply visit this specific listing on our website, www.dunlaplilley.com, and click the blue "Schedule Showing" button to choose a time that works for you. Once you have viewed the property and are ready to apply, click the "Apply Now" button and get started with our convenient online application and leasing process.

We look forward to hearing from you!

Dunlap Lilley Properties, Inc.
919-967-9992
info@dunlaplilley.com

(RLNE5845559)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 Hillsborough St. Unit 1 have any available units?
430 Hillsborough St. Unit 1 has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chapel Hill, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chapel Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 430 Hillsborough St. Unit 1 have?
Some of 430 Hillsborough St. Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 430 Hillsborough St. Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
430 Hillsborough St. Unit 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 Hillsborough St. Unit 1 pet-friendly?
No, 430 Hillsborough St. Unit 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chapel Hill.
Does 430 Hillsborough St. Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 430 Hillsborough St. Unit 1 does offer parking.
Does 430 Hillsborough St. Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 430 Hillsborough St. Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 Hillsborough St. Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 430 Hillsborough St. Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 430 Hillsborough St. Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 430 Hillsborough St. Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 430 Hillsborough St. Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 430 Hillsborough St. Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
