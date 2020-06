Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace Property Amenities parking pool

Charming older home 1 block from Franklin Street--perfect location to walk to classes or Downtown Chapel Hill--heat and electrical recently been redone. Perfect for a couple, a couple of students or a small family--one car (maybe 2 small cars) parking in the driveway, street parking by permit. Available July 3. Under graduate students will be considered with guarantee. Please call for additional information showing appointments will be made only after viewing our video.