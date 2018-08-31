222 Napa Valley Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage fireplace

4 bed 3.5 bath Townhouse Vineyard Square - Beautiful townhouse in quiet Vineyard Square neighborhood. 3 bedrooms on the top floor. Master bedroom has private bath. 1 shared full bath on top floor. Washer/Dryer is also located on the top floor.

Mid level of the home has hardwoods throughout, large living room with fireplace, large deck off of living room, 1/2 bath, kitchen, and dining room.

Lowest level has a bonus room with a fireplace that can be used as a 4th bedroom. A small patio is located off this room. Another full bath is located on this floor.

A large, 1-car garage with a storage alcove is also on the lowest level.

Yard is maintained by the HOA. Close to RTP/Chapel Hill, short walk to the bus line.



(RLNE2288081)