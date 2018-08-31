All apartments in Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill, NC
222 Napa Valley Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

222 Napa Valley Way

222 Napa Valley Way · (919) 933-1422
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

222 Napa Valley Way, Chapel Hill, NC 27516

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 222 Napa Valley Way · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2430 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 bed 3.5 bath Townhouse Vineyard Square - Beautiful townhouse in quiet Vineyard Square neighborhood. 3 bedrooms on the top floor. Master bedroom has private bath. 1 shared full bath on top floor. Washer/Dryer is also located on the top floor.
Mid level of the home has hardwoods throughout, large living room with fireplace, large deck off of living room, 1/2 bath, kitchen, and dining room.
Lowest level has a bonus room with a fireplace that can be used as a 4th bedroom. A small patio is located off this room. Another full bath is located on this floor.
A large, 1-car garage with a storage alcove is also on the lowest level.
Yard is maintained by the HOA. Close to RTP/Chapel Hill, short walk to the bus line.

(RLNE2288081)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 Napa Valley Way have any available units?
222 Napa Valley Way has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chapel Hill, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chapel Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 222 Napa Valley Way have?
Some of 222 Napa Valley Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 Napa Valley Way currently offering any rent specials?
222 Napa Valley Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 Napa Valley Way pet-friendly?
No, 222 Napa Valley Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chapel Hill.
Does 222 Napa Valley Way offer parking?
Yes, 222 Napa Valley Way does offer parking.
Does 222 Napa Valley Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 222 Napa Valley Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 Napa Valley Way have a pool?
No, 222 Napa Valley Way does not have a pool.
Does 222 Napa Valley Way have accessible units?
No, 222 Napa Valley Way does not have accessible units.
Does 222 Napa Valley Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 222 Napa Valley Way does not have units with dishwashers.
