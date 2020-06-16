All apartments in Chapel Hill
100 Barclay Road
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

100 Barclay Road

100 Barclay Road · (919) 675-1444 ext. 24
Location

100 Barclay Road, Chapel Hill, NC 27516

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 100 Barclay Road · Avail. Aug 12

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
100 Barclay Road Available 08/12/20 Charm and Character this Bungalow is ready for you in Chapel Hill - Adorable craftsman charm, close to UNC campus, don't miss out on this one! 100 Barclay is full of character with bright red doors, custom built-ins and quaint little nooks. The lot is full of mature trees and lush landscaping, with a full outside deck for entertaining.

The home offers 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Two bedrooms are upstairs and two downstairs. There are two living spaces and wonderful large kitchen with stainless appliances and eat-in kitchen with bench seating.

The home is near several different bus routes, and a quick walk to Bolin Creek Trails. A lovely home in a perfect location! Fully fenced in yard and convenient!

Offered for lease by Acorn + Oak Property Management. Contact Nicole and Lacey at homes@acorn-oak.com for more info and to schedule your showing. Minimum 650 or above credit score required and 3x market rent for approval. We look forward to helping you find your next home today!

Pets considered with appropriate deposits and landlord approval. Unfortunately, no undergraduate students!

(RLNE4961215)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Barclay Road have any available units?
100 Barclay Road has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chapel Hill, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chapel Hill Rent Report.
Is 100 Barclay Road currently offering any rent specials?
100 Barclay Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Barclay Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 Barclay Road is pet friendly.
Does 100 Barclay Road offer parking?
No, 100 Barclay Road does not offer parking.
Does 100 Barclay Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Barclay Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Barclay Road have a pool?
No, 100 Barclay Road does not have a pool.
Does 100 Barclay Road have accessible units?
No, 100 Barclay Road does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Barclay Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 Barclay Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Barclay Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 Barclay Road does not have units with air conditioning.
