Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

100 Barclay Road Available 08/12/20 Charm and Character this Bungalow is ready for you in Chapel Hill - Adorable craftsman charm, close to UNC campus, don't miss out on this one! 100 Barclay is full of character with bright red doors, custom built-ins and quaint little nooks. The lot is full of mature trees and lush landscaping, with a full outside deck for entertaining.



The home offers 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Two bedrooms are upstairs and two downstairs. There are two living spaces and wonderful large kitchen with stainless appliances and eat-in kitchen with bench seating.



The home is near several different bus routes, and a quick walk to Bolin Creek Trails. A lovely home in a perfect location! Fully fenced in yard and convenient!



Offered for lease by Acorn + Oak Property Management. Contact Nicole and Lacey at homes@acorn-oak.com for more info and to schedule your showing. Minimum 650 or above credit score required and 3x market rent for approval. We look forward to helping you find your next home today!



Pets considered with appropriate deposits and landlord approval. Unfortunately, no undergraduate students!



