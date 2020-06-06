568 Panorama Park Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

Gorgeous Home in Highly Desirable community. Close to Whole Foods/La Farm Bakery, UNC & YMCA. Hardwood floors, open kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, reverse osmosis water system & breakfast bar. Relax & unwind in the awesome, spa-like Travertine tiled Master bath. Master suite with sitting room, second bedroom has full bath and large walk-in closet. Huge laundry room. Imagine yourself on the private back patio having your morning coffee listening to the birds.