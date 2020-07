Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking fire pit

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking

Great home in Cary, very close to the developing downtown, but with a serene space. 5 minutes on bike to downtown. Enjoy the festivals and events without having to deal with parking.

- Fenced in back yard with back concrete porch AND firepit and patio in the yard



- Front porch.



- Pets allowed but reserve right to deny any pets based on breed/type and after meeting them.



- Available Aug 1st.



- Tenant pays all utilities: Electric, Gas, Water/sewer/trash.