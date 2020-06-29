338 Kinellan Lane - 1

Amenities

Spacious and in a fantastic west Cary location. Be in RTP and avoid I-40. Main level has a two car garage, an office/family room/flex space and half bath and lovely tile flooring. The main living level, one level up is open and invites entertaining. There is a huge kitchen with center island and an abundant amount of counter space offset by black appliances and an adjoining breakfast area with patio doors to an elevated rear deck. At the front of the home off the living room is a second balcony/deck which also invites outside living. The main level has a 1/2 bath too. On the third floor is a master suite with walk in closet and spa bath and two additional bedrooms, full bath and laundry. We require a 625 credit score and debt to income rations 55% and lower to offer tenancy. Our term in a one year minimum. Pets with approval and according to our policy, we do have several breed restrictions. Smoking is not permitted inside any of our rental home. For more information or to schedule a tour, call or text 919-493-7633