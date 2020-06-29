All apartments in Cary
Home
/
Cary, NC
/
338 Kinellan Lane - 1
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:00 AM

338 Kinellan Lane - 1

338 Kinellan Lane · (919) 493-7633
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

338 Kinellan Lane, Cary, NC 27519
Cary Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 15

$1,675

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1740 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
internet access
Spacious and in a fantastic west Cary location. Be in RTP and avoid I-40. Main level has a two car garage, an office/family room/flex space and half bath and lovely tile flooring. The main living level, one level up is open and invites entertaining. There is a huge kitchen with center island and an abundant amount of counter space offset by black appliances and an adjoining breakfast area with patio doors to an elevated rear deck. At the front of the home off the living room is a second balcony/deck which also invites outside living. The main level has a 1/2 bath too. On the third floor is a master suite with walk in closet and spa bath and two additional bedrooms, full bath and laundry. We require a 625 credit score and debt to income rations 55% and lower to offer tenancy. Our term in a one year minimum. Pets with approval and according to our policy, we do have several breed restrictions. Smoking is not permitted inside any of our rental home. For more information or to schedule a tour, call or text 919-493-7633

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 338 Kinellan Lane - 1 have any available units?
338 Kinellan Lane - 1 has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cary, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cary Rent Report.
What amenities does 338 Kinellan Lane - 1 have?
Some of 338 Kinellan Lane - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 338 Kinellan Lane - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
338 Kinellan Lane - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 338 Kinellan Lane - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 338 Kinellan Lane - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 338 Kinellan Lane - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 338 Kinellan Lane - 1 offers parking.
Does 338 Kinellan Lane - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 338 Kinellan Lane - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 338 Kinellan Lane - 1 have a pool?
No, 338 Kinellan Lane - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 338 Kinellan Lane - 1 have accessible units?
No, 338 Kinellan Lane - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 338 Kinellan Lane - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 338 Kinellan Lane - 1 has units with dishwashers.
