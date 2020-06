Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher parking walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Walk into a stunning living room with decorative columns, electric fireplace, and bay window. The living room opens to separate dining area. The kitchen offers great counter and cabinet space as well as a extra long bar for seating. You'll also enjoy a walk in pantry with built in shelving. Washer and dryer connections are in the downstairs laundry room. Upstairs you'll find a large master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, a huge walk in closet and master bathroom with corner garden tub and separate shower. Second bedroom also offers private bathroom and large closet. No Pets Allowed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5502958)