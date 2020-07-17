All apartments in Cary
Find more places like 205 Union Mills Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cary, NC
/
205 Union Mills Way
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

205 Union Mills Way

205 Union Mills Way · (919) 324-6820
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cary
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

205 Union Mills Way, Cary, NC 27519

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 205 Union Mills Way · Avail. Aug 15

$1,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1340 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
205 Union Mills Way Available 08/15/20 Charming 3 Bedroom | 2 Bath Cary Home on Cul-de Sac - Enjoy Southern charm and stunning tranquility in this classic Cary Home. With over 1,300 square feet, this 3 bedroom and 2 bath property features warm and inviting living spaces with an attractive single level floor plan that seamlessly flows both inside and out.

Exceptional Interior Features:
~Expansive Great Room with cozy fireplace and vaulted ceiling
~Formal Dining Room graced with natural light
~Stunning Kitchen accented with cherry cabinets, granite countertops, breakfast bar and cheerful eat-in area highlighted with bay windows
~Generously sized Master Suite with walk-in closet and spa-like bath

Having access to the 1 car garage, deck, patio and community pool complete this lovely property in Park Village. In this unbeatable location, live steps from the park, great shopping/dining and many of Cary's top schools.

No pets, no exceptions
Available 08/15/2020
Washer and Dryer not included
NOTE: Central air conditioning supplemented by window AC unit.
Photos are representative of layout, not necessarily paint and flooring.

====================================================================================

Move-In Costs
$1,395 First Months Rent
$1,395 Security Deposit
$250 Administration Fee
$10 per month Tenant Management and Tech Fee

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5867585)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Union Mills Way have any available units?
205 Union Mills Way has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cary, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cary Rent Report.
What amenities does 205 Union Mills Way have?
Some of 205 Union Mills Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 Union Mills Way currently offering any rent specials?
205 Union Mills Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Union Mills Way pet-friendly?
No, 205 Union Mills Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cary.
Does 205 Union Mills Way offer parking?
Yes, 205 Union Mills Way offers parking.
Does 205 Union Mills Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 205 Union Mills Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Union Mills Way have a pool?
Yes, 205 Union Mills Way has a pool.
Does 205 Union Mills Way have accessible units?
No, 205 Union Mills Way does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Union Mills Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 Union Mills Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 205 Union Mills Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Harrison Grande
300 Sudbury Dr
Cary, NC 27513
Chancery Village
25510 Burbage Cir
Cary, NC 27519
Cary Greens at Preston
2500 Grove Club Ln
Cary, NC 27513
Amberwood at Lochmere
100 Eclipse Dr
Cary, NC 27518
The Aster
3025 Alston Manor St
Cary, NC 27519
The Gregory
100 Northwoods Village Dr
Cary, NC 27513
Bradford Luxury Apartments and Townhomes
21035 Bradford Green Sq
Cary, NC 27519
Hudson High House
100 Terrastone Pl
Cary, NC 27519

Similar Pages

Cary 1 BedroomsCary 2 Bedrooms
Cary Apartments with BalconiesCary Dog Friendly Apartments
Cary Studio ApartmentsOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NC
Burlington, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NC
Knightdale, NCMebane, NCWilson, NCSpring Lake, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lochmere
Cary Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State UniversityMeredith College
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity