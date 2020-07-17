Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage walk in closets pool

205 Union Mills Way Available 08/15/20 Charming 3 Bedroom | 2 Bath Cary Home on Cul-de Sac - Enjoy Southern charm and stunning tranquility in this classic Cary Home. With over 1,300 square feet, this 3 bedroom and 2 bath property features warm and inviting living spaces with an attractive single level floor plan that seamlessly flows both inside and out.



Exceptional Interior Features:

~Expansive Great Room with cozy fireplace and vaulted ceiling

~Formal Dining Room graced with natural light

~Stunning Kitchen accented with cherry cabinets, granite countertops, breakfast bar and cheerful eat-in area highlighted with bay windows

~Generously sized Master Suite with walk-in closet and spa-like bath



Having access to the 1 car garage, deck, patio and community pool complete this lovely property in Park Village. In this unbeatable location, live steps from the park, great shopping/dining and many of Cary's top schools.



No pets, no exceptions

Available 08/15/2020

Washer and Dryer not included

NOTE: Central air conditioning supplemented by window AC unit.

Photos are representative of layout, not necessarily paint and flooring.



Move-In Costs

$1,395 First Months Rent

$1,395 Security Deposit

$250 Administration Fee

$10 per month Tenant Management and Tech Fee



No Pets Allowed



