Amenities
205 Union Mills Way Available 08/15/20 Charming 3 Bedroom | 2 Bath Cary Home on Cul-de Sac - Enjoy Southern charm and stunning tranquility in this classic Cary Home. With over 1,300 square feet, this 3 bedroom and 2 bath property features warm and inviting living spaces with an attractive single level floor plan that seamlessly flows both inside and out.
Exceptional Interior Features:
~Expansive Great Room with cozy fireplace and vaulted ceiling
~Formal Dining Room graced with natural light
~Stunning Kitchen accented with cherry cabinets, granite countertops, breakfast bar and cheerful eat-in area highlighted with bay windows
~Generously sized Master Suite with walk-in closet and spa-like bath
Having access to the 1 car garage, deck, patio and community pool complete this lovely property in Park Village. In this unbeatable location, live steps from the park, great shopping/dining and many of Cary's top schools.
No pets, no exceptions
Available 08/15/2020
Washer and Dryer not included
NOTE: Central air conditioning supplemented by window AC unit.
Photos are representative of layout, not necessarily paint and flooring.
====================================================================================
Move-In Costs
$1,395 First Months Rent
$1,395 Security Deposit
$250 Administration Fee
$10 per month Tenant Management and Tech Fee
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5867585)