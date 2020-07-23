All apartments in Cary
2008 Kilarney Ridge Loop

2008 Kilarney Ridge Loop · (919) 805-1200
Location

2008 Kilarney Ridge Loop, Cary, NC 27511
Kilarney

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 3 baths, $2395 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,395

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available 09/01/20 5 bedroom Home in Cary - Property Id: 322755

The house is conveniently located off of SW Cary Parkway. The house is a pet-free and smoke-free house.

First floor: open floor plan with combined spacious sitting room and formal dining area. Large family room with fireplace and breakfast area with French doors. Laminate hardwood floor throughout the first floor. Kitchen with huge pantry, granite countertop, touchless faucet and stainless-steel appliances that include oven and vent, microwave oven, refrigerator, dish washer and food disposal under sink. Second floor: Master bedroom has tray ceiling. Master bath has dual vanity, garden tub and standing shower. Walk-in master closet. Vinyl floors in all upstairs' baths and laundry. Washer and dryer INCLUDED for tenants to use.

Within 10 minutes driving to Food Lion, Aldi, Costco, Walmart, YMCA, Park West Shopping Center and Cross Roads Plaza. 3 minutes driving to Apex Community Park. Getting to Airport, RTP and I-540, US 1 within 20 minutes. Tenants pay for utilities.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2008-kilarney-ridge-loop-cary-nc/322755
Property Id 322755

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5970137)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2008 Kilarney Ridge Loop have any available units?
2008 Kilarney Ridge Loop has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cary, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cary Rent Report.
What amenities does 2008 Kilarney Ridge Loop have?
Some of 2008 Kilarney Ridge Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2008 Kilarney Ridge Loop currently offering any rent specials?
2008 Kilarney Ridge Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2008 Kilarney Ridge Loop pet-friendly?
No, 2008 Kilarney Ridge Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cary.
Does 2008 Kilarney Ridge Loop offer parking?
No, 2008 Kilarney Ridge Loop does not offer parking.
Does 2008 Kilarney Ridge Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2008 Kilarney Ridge Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2008 Kilarney Ridge Loop have a pool?
No, 2008 Kilarney Ridge Loop does not have a pool.
Does 2008 Kilarney Ridge Loop have accessible units?
No, 2008 Kilarney Ridge Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 2008 Kilarney Ridge Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2008 Kilarney Ridge Loop has units with dishwashers.
