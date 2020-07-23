Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Available 09/01/20 5 bedroom Home in Cary - Property Id: 322755



The house is conveniently located off of SW Cary Parkway. The house is a pet-free and smoke-free house.



First floor: open floor plan with combined spacious sitting room and formal dining area. Large family room with fireplace and breakfast area with French doors. Laminate hardwood floor throughout the first floor. Kitchen with huge pantry, granite countertop, touchless faucet and stainless-steel appliances that include oven and vent, microwave oven, refrigerator, dish washer and food disposal under sink. Second floor: Master bedroom has tray ceiling. Master bath has dual vanity, garden tub and standing shower. Walk-in master closet. Vinyl floors in all upstairs' baths and laundry. Washer and dryer INCLUDED for tenants to use.



Within 10 minutes driving to Food Lion, Aldi, Costco, Walmart, YMCA, Park West Shopping Center and Cross Roads Plaza. 3 minutes driving to Apex Community Park. Getting to Airport, RTP and I-540, US 1 within 20 minutes. Tenants pay for utilities.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2008-kilarney-ridge-loop-cary-nc/322755

Property Id 322755



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5970137)