Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

200 Anniston Court

200 Anniston Court · (919) 467-4645
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

200 Anniston Court, Cary, NC 27519

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1920 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

google fiber
pet friendly
garage
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
google fiber
tennis court
volleyball court
Location in gorgeous West Cary betwn Prestonwood Country Club, park and lake. GOOGLE FIBER already in home! Perfect place to work from home. Walk to shopping. 16 minutes to RTP, 25 min to NCSU, 16 min to SAS. Beautiful large End unit 2 story in quiet neighborhood with lovely tree-lined streets to walking trails. Highly sought western wake schools inc. Green Hope High. Community amenities include pool, tennis and volleyball. Pets (dogs and cats) allowed. One mile to public Library. Faces North. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Anniston Court have any available units?
200 Anniston Court has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cary, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cary Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 Anniston Court have?
Some of 200 Anniston Court's amenities include google fiber, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Anniston Court currently offering any rent specials?
200 Anniston Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Anniston Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 Anniston Court is pet friendly.
Does 200 Anniston Court offer parking?
Yes, 200 Anniston Court offers parking.
Does 200 Anniston Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Anniston Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Anniston Court have a pool?
Yes, 200 Anniston Court has a pool.
Does 200 Anniston Court have accessible units?
No, 200 Anniston Court does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Anniston Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 Anniston Court does not have units with dishwashers.
