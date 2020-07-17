200 Anniston Court

Amenities

Location in gorgeous West Cary betwn Prestonwood Country Club, park and lake. GOOGLE FIBER already in home! Perfect place to work from home. Walk to shopping. 16 minutes to RTP, 25 min to NCSU, 16 min to SAS. Beautiful large End unit 2 story in quiet neighborhood with lovely tree-lined streets to walking trails. Highly sought western wake schools inc. Green Hope High. Community amenities include pool, tennis and volleyball. Pets (dogs and cats) allowed. One mile to public Library. Faces North. Must see!