Cary, NC
1536 Onyx Creek
Last updated May 7 2020 at 9:55 AM

1536 Onyx Creek

1536 Onyx Creek Drive · (919) 238-6944 ext. 203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1536 Onyx Creek Drive, Cary, NC 27518

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1536 Onyx Creek · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
1536 Onyx Creek Available 05/22/20 Hard to find 5 bedroom in EXC Cary Location! Available May 22! First floor bedroom, master br and 3 other bedrooms upstairs - Available May 22, 2020! Beautiful house in a very desirable location and a great community! Fenced yard, five bedrooms plus a huge loft area and 3 full baths. Hardwoods throughout 1st floor, h/w stairs, granite countertops, ss appliances, sunroom, and a big deck. The house has many more upgrades. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Private back yard with a big deck. The house has 9' ceilings on both floors. A must see home! May consider a small pet.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2145720)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1536 Onyx Creek have any available units?
1536 Onyx Creek has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cary, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cary Rent Report.
What amenities does 1536 Onyx Creek have?
Some of 1536 Onyx Creek's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1536 Onyx Creek currently offering any rent specials?
1536 Onyx Creek isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1536 Onyx Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, 1536 Onyx Creek is pet friendly.
Does 1536 Onyx Creek offer parking?
No, 1536 Onyx Creek does not offer parking.
Does 1536 Onyx Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1536 Onyx Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1536 Onyx Creek have a pool?
No, 1536 Onyx Creek does not have a pool.
Does 1536 Onyx Creek have accessible units?
No, 1536 Onyx Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 1536 Onyx Creek have units with dishwashers?
No, 1536 Onyx Creek does not have units with dishwashers.
