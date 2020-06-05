Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

1536 Onyx Creek Available 05/22/20 Hard to find 5 bedroom in EXC Cary Location! Available May 22! First floor bedroom, master br and 3 other bedrooms upstairs - Available May 22, 2020! Beautiful house in a very desirable location and a great community! Fenced yard, five bedrooms plus a huge loft area and 3 full baths. Hardwoods throughout 1st floor, h/w stairs, granite countertops, ss appliances, sunroom, and a big deck. The house has many more upgrades. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Private back yard with a big deck. The house has 9' ceilings on both floors. A must see home! May consider a small pet.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2145720)