Cary, NC
127 Maldon Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

127 Maldon Drive

127 Maldon Drive · (919) 415-1589 ext. 056
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

127 Maldon Drive, Cary, NC 27513

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 127 Maldon Drive · Avail. Aug 7

$1,750

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2300 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
127 Maldon Drive Available 08/07/20 Excellent 3 BR plus Bonus Room with Fenced Backyard Home in Cary! Available in August! - Features entry foyer, separate dining room, family room with fireplace. Kitchen with updated SS appliances, granite countertops, and island. Hardwood flooring throughout the main level. Deck overlooking a private fenced-in backyard with brick patio. Neighborhood with convenient access to YMCA, Preston Country Club. Greenway to Bond Park. Mins to I40, RDU, I440 and more! Must See!
*pictures were taken prior to current tenant.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3240149)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 Maldon Drive have any available units?
127 Maldon Drive has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cary, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cary Rent Report.
What amenities does 127 Maldon Drive have?
Some of 127 Maldon Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 Maldon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
127 Maldon Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 Maldon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 127 Maldon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cary.
Does 127 Maldon Drive offer parking?
No, 127 Maldon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 127 Maldon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 127 Maldon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 Maldon Drive have a pool?
No, 127 Maldon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 127 Maldon Drive have accessible units?
No, 127 Maldon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 127 Maldon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 127 Maldon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
