127 Maldon Drive Available 08/07/20 Excellent 3 BR plus Bonus Room with Fenced Backyard Home in Cary! Available in August! - Features entry foyer, separate dining room, family room with fireplace. Kitchen with updated SS appliances, granite countertops, and island. Hardwood flooring throughout the main level. Deck overlooking a private fenced-in backyard with brick patio. Neighborhood with convenient access to YMCA, Preston Country Club. Greenway to Bond Park. Mins to I40, RDU, I440 and more! Must See!

*pictures were taken prior to current tenant.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3240149)