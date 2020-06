Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

End-unit Townhouse with 4 bedrooms in Prime location. Bedroom on the first floor with full bath. Second floor boasts Kitchen, dining and living area with a powder room. Also, a decent size deck for entertainment. Top floor has Master and other 2 secondary beds. Good schools and great area. No pets allowed, no exception. Must see !!! Available to move in NOW !