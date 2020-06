Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Available 06/12/20 Awesome home right off of Cary Parkway ready for early June Move In! Large living room with wood burning fireplace. Great open kitchen with granite counter tops, tile back splash and stainless steel appliances. Cute bay window overlooks rocking chair front porch. First floor bedroom and the two other bedrooms are on the second floor. Each has it's own bathroom. Large circular driveway with fenced yard and large deck in back. Perfect for Summer 2020!



(RLNE5738552)