108 Buena Vista Drive Available 07/01/20 3 Bed, 2 BA Ranch With A Fenced In Backyard In Cary! - Location, location, location!! This beautiful home is fantastic and the architecture makes the best of all spaces.



Open ranch style home with 3 beds and 2 bathrooms. Vaulted ceilings in the family room and master bedroom, large windows throughout, and a skylight in the master bathroom! The open kitchen makes for a great entertaining space.



Outside you have a paved patio space, a large storage closet with built in shelving, and a large fenced in backyard!



Walking distance to the Cary YMCA, parks, greenways, and shopping. Easy access to main highways, making for an easy commute!



This home is available now and won't be on the market long! Pets allowed with approval and fees. 650+ credit requirement. Contact Ariel with Acorn + Oak Property Management today for your showing ariel@acorn-oak.com.



