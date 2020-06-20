All apartments in Cary
108 Buena Vista Drive
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:37 AM

108 Buena Vista Drive

108 Buena Vista Drive · (919) 297-8335 ext. 17
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

108 Buena Vista Drive, Cary, NC 27513

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 108 Buena Vista Drive · Avail. Jul 1

$1,485

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
108 Buena Vista Drive Available 07/01/20 3 Bed, 2 BA Ranch With A Fenced In Backyard In Cary! - Location, location, location!! This beautiful home is fantastic and the architecture makes the best of all spaces.

Open ranch style home with 3 beds and 2 bathrooms. Vaulted ceilings in the family room and master bedroom, large windows throughout, and a skylight in the master bathroom! The open kitchen makes for a great entertaining space.

Outside you have a paved patio space, a large storage closet with built in shelving, and a large fenced in backyard!

Walking distance to the Cary YMCA, parks, greenways, and shopping. Easy access to main highways, making for an easy commute!

This home is available now and won't be on the market long! Pets allowed with approval and fees. 650+ credit requirement. Contact Ariel with Acorn + Oak Property Management today for your showing ariel@acorn-oak.com.

(RLNE3569606)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Buena Vista Drive have any available units?
108 Buena Vista Drive has a unit available for $1,485 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cary, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cary Rent Report.
Is 108 Buena Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
108 Buena Vista Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Buena Vista Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 108 Buena Vista Drive is pet friendly.
Does 108 Buena Vista Drive offer parking?
No, 108 Buena Vista Drive does not offer parking.
Does 108 Buena Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 Buena Vista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Buena Vista Drive have a pool?
No, 108 Buena Vista Drive does not have a pool.
Does 108 Buena Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 108 Buena Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Buena Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 Buena Vista Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 108 Buena Vista Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 Buena Vista Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
