105 Honeysuckle Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Ranch in Cary Prime Location! Modern Renovation in Established Cary Neighborhood! Easy to Maintain! Freshly Painted, Smooth Ceilings, New Premium Wood-like Vinyl, New Lighting, New Vanities and Toilets! Labor Saving Kitchen with New Granite Counter-tops and New Stainless Appliances--Range, Microwave and Refrigerator. Washer and Dryer. Like Moving into a New Home! Safe and Peaceful! Large 1/3 Acre Wooded Lot. Healthy Home with Sealed Crawl Space. Convenient to Shopping, Schools, Banks and Restaurants.