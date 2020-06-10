All apartments in Cary
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

105 Honeysuckle Lane, Cary, NC 27513

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Ranch in Cary Prime Location! Modern Renovation in Established Cary Neighborhood! Easy to Maintain! Freshly Painted, Smooth Ceilings, New Premium Wood-like Vinyl, New Lighting, New Vanities and Toilets! Labor Saving Kitchen with New Granite Counter-tops and New Stainless Appliances--Range, Microwave and Refrigerator. Washer and Dryer. Like Moving into a New Home! Safe and Peaceful! Large 1/3 Acre Wooded Lot. Healthy Home with Sealed Crawl Space. Convenient to Shopping, Schools, Banks and Restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Honeysuckle Lane have any available units?
105 Honeysuckle Lane has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cary, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cary Rent Report.
What amenities does 105 Honeysuckle Lane have?
Some of 105 Honeysuckle Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Honeysuckle Lane currently offering any rent specials?
105 Honeysuckle Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Honeysuckle Lane pet-friendly?
No, 105 Honeysuckle Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cary.
Does 105 Honeysuckle Lane offer parking?
No, 105 Honeysuckle Lane does not offer parking.
Does 105 Honeysuckle Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 105 Honeysuckle Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Honeysuckle Lane have a pool?
Yes, 105 Honeysuckle Lane has a pool.
Does 105 Honeysuckle Lane have accessible units?
No, 105 Honeysuckle Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Honeysuckle Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 Honeysuckle Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
