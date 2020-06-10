105 Honeysuckle Lane

Amenities
Ranch in Cary Prime Location! Modern Renovation in Established Cary Neighborhood! Easy to Maintain! Freshly Painted, Smooth Ceilings, New Premium Wood-like Vinyl, New Lighting, New Vanities and Toilets! Labor Saving Kitchen with New Granite Counter-tops and New Stainless Appliances--Range, Microwave and Refrigerator. Washer and Dryer. Like Moving into a New Home! Safe and Peaceful! Large 1/3 Acre Wooded Lot. Healthy Home with Sealed Crawl Space. Convenient to Shopping, Schools, Banks and Restaurants.