Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning microwave range

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy One-Bedroom in West Asheville - 9 Nebraska Street is a cozy one-bedroom home mere moments from Haywood Road. Enjoy easy access to all the amenities Haywood Road and West Asheville have to offer. A stone's throw from Sunny Point Cafe and Ingles Grocery. This home features a spacious screened-in deck just off the living room for your enjoyment. The kitchen is outfitted with an electric range, built-in microwave, and refrigerator. The breakfast bar provides an eating opportunity in the living area. The main living area and bedroom are independently climate controlled by ductless mini-splits. Washer and dryer included. Water, sewer, and garbage included in the rent. Tenant pays electricity. Pet-friendly up to one (1) pet with a $250 refundable deposit.



(RLNE5960306)