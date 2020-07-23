All apartments in Asheville
9 Nebraska Street

9 Nebraska Avenue · (828) 575-2888 ext. 1
Location

9 Nebraska Avenue, Asheville, NC 28806

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 9 Nebraska Street · Avail. now

$1,195

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy One-Bedroom in West Asheville - 9 Nebraska Street is a cozy one-bedroom home mere moments from Haywood Road. Enjoy easy access to all the amenities Haywood Road and West Asheville have to offer. A stone's throw from Sunny Point Cafe and Ingles Grocery. This home features a spacious screened-in deck just off the living room for your enjoyment. The kitchen is outfitted with an electric range, built-in microwave, and refrigerator. The breakfast bar provides an eating opportunity in the living area. The main living area and bedroom are independently climate controlled by ductless mini-splits. Washer and dryer included. Water, sewer, and garbage included in the rent. Tenant pays electricity. Pet-friendly up to one (1) pet with a $250 refundable deposit.

(RLNE5960306)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Nebraska Street have any available units?
9 Nebraska Street has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9 Nebraska Street have?
Some of 9 Nebraska Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Nebraska Street currently offering any rent specials?
9 Nebraska Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Nebraska Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9 Nebraska Street is pet friendly.
Does 9 Nebraska Street offer parking?
No, 9 Nebraska Street does not offer parking.
Does 9 Nebraska Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9 Nebraska Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Nebraska Street have a pool?
No, 9 Nebraska Street does not have a pool.
Does 9 Nebraska Street have accessible units?
No, 9 Nebraska Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Nebraska Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 Nebraska Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Nebraska Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9 Nebraska Street has units with air conditioning.
