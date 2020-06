Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel carpet

Great 3 bed 1 bath West Asheville - Property Id: 287595



Location, Location, Location...this home is a 5 minute walk to Haywood Road. Also close to Carrier Park and easy access to I-240 and downtown Asheville. Noteable features include:

New stainless steel appliances

Heart pine and vinyl flooring (no carpet)

Large unfinished basement for all your toys

Large yard space

House has abundant natural light

Large front porch

Very clean and well kept property



Please call Terry at 828-231-8447

No section 8 or housing subsidies will be considered.

1 indoor pet may be considered. Restrictions may apply.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287595

No Dogs Allowed



