14 Chateau Pl

Spacious Three-Bedroom in Kenilworth - 14 Chateau Place is a spacious three-bed, one-and-a-half-bath located in Kenilworth. The living room comes equipped with built-in shelving and leads into the dining room. The kitchen is outfitted with an electric range and refrigerator. The bathroom is beautifully updated with tile walls and floor. The master bedroom has a ceiling fan and private half-bath. It features hardwood floors throughout. The basement is large and open and is home to the included washer and dryer. A garage door opens into the basement and can fit one car. The basement also has built-in abundant built-in shelving and peg board for organizing tools and such. The back yard overlooks mature trees. Tenant pays all utilities. Pets considered at owner’s discretion up to two pets with a $250 refundable deposit per pet.



(RLNE5902667)