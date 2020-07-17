All apartments in Asheville
14 Chateau Pl

14 Chateau Place · No Longer Available
Location

14 Chateau Place, Asheville, NC 28805
Kenilworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious Three-Bedroom in Kenilworth - 14 Chateau Place is a spacious three-bed, one-and-a-half-bath located in Kenilworth. The living room comes equipped with built-in shelving and leads into the dining room. The kitchen is outfitted with an electric range and refrigerator. The bathroom is beautifully updated with tile walls and floor. The master bedroom has a ceiling fan and private half-bath. It features hardwood floors throughout. The basement is large and open and is home to the included washer and dryer. A garage door opens into the basement and can fit one car. The basement also has built-in abundant built-in shelving and peg board for organizing tools and such. The back yard overlooks mature trees. Tenant pays all utilities. Pets considered at owner’s discretion up to two pets with a $250 refundable deposit per pet.

(RLNE5902667)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Chateau Pl have any available units?
14 Chateau Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Asheville, NC.
What amenities does 14 Chateau Pl have?
Some of 14 Chateau Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Chateau Pl currently offering any rent specials?
14 Chateau Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Chateau Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 14 Chateau Pl is pet friendly.
Does 14 Chateau Pl offer parking?
Yes, 14 Chateau Pl offers parking.
Does 14 Chateau Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14 Chateau Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Chateau Pl have a pool?
No, 14 Chateau Pl does not have a pool.
Does 14 Chateau Pl have accessible units?
No, 14 Chateau Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Chateau Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 Chateau Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Chateau Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 Chateau Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
