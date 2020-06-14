Apartment List
/
NC
/
apex
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:35 PM

156 Apartments for rent in Apex, NC with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Apex renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
16 Units Available
Villages at Westford
2605 Lowell Mill Road, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1429 sqft
Get up to Four Weeks Free! Take a Virtual Tour of our Floor Plans Take a Virtual Tour of our Amenities Introducing the Villages at Westford Apartments, the newest destination for luxury living in Apex, NC.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
31 Units Available
Camden Lake Pine
600 Park Summit Blvd, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,109
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1285 sqft
Nestled between the Lake Pine Plaza and beautiful Apex Lake, this community offers recently renovated units with fireplaces, walk-in closets and a full range of appliances. Community amenities include a clubhouse, pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
12 Units Available
Bell Apex
4000 Spotter Dr, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,080
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bell Apex, formerly Village Summit Apartments, offers easy access to US-64 and US-421. Amenities include air conditioning, carpet, granite counters, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
348 Anterbury Drive
348 Anterbury Drive, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1612 sqft
348 Anterbury Drive - Bright 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home with open floor plan near downtown Apex. Kitchen with SS appliances, beautiful hardwood floors on main level. Spacious Master.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
204 West St
204 West Street, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1010 sqft
204 West St Available 08/14/20 Available August 2020!!! Awesome Apex Home!! - Newly updated 3 bedroom 1 bath cottage with huge fenced in backyard. Hardwood floors throughout. Spacious bedrooms with custom shelving.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
803 Myrtle Grove Ln
803 Myrtle Grove Lane, Apex, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1855 sqft
803 Myrtle Grove Ln Available 07/10/20 Great 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Town home Located in The Groves in Apex! - Available July 10th! - Available July 10th, 2020! This Gorgeous Town home has a nice open floor plan with lots of natural light.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1006 Kingsway Dr
1006 Kingsway Drive, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
2600 sqft
1006 Kingsway Dr Available 08/08/20 Beautiful Neighborhood in Apex! - One of the nicest neighborhoods in Apex! This home is a ranch with all-wood floors, 9-foot ceilings, split BRs, HUGE kitchen which is open with family room, FP in LR, large deck

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
3100 Shopton Drive
3100 Shopton Drive, Apex, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2718 sqft
New Paint and new Carpet. 5 Spacious Bedroom plus loft with all formal areas. Near beaver creek shopping center. 1st floor Guest suite. Hardwood floor in Living and dining room. Large kitchen with breakfast nook.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
628 Briarcliff Street
628 Briarcliff Street, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1634 sqft
Beautiful town home near downtown Apex conveniently located between all major roadways. This home has all the upgrades including granite counters and stainless appliances in the kitchen, and hardwood flooring throughout main floor.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Salem Village
1 Unit Available
1759 Flint Valley Lane
1759 Flint Valley Lane, Apex, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
3252 sqft
Great Apex Location! 4 Bedrooms/3 Full Baths + Huge Loft + Huge Finished 3rd floor bonus room. 1st floor Guest Suite with full bath. Open & Spacious floor plan. Hardwood flooring.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
115 Darley Dale Loop
115 Darley Dale Loop, Apex, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2525 sqft
End Unit 4 BR, 3.5 Bath, 1 car garage townhouse close to to shops & Restaurants. First Floor has 2 rooms, a Large Flex Room w/ Full Bath & Adjacent Office, ideal for Bonus Room or Bedroom #4 or Inlaw Suite.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
3117 Cregler Drive
3117 Cregler Drive, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2796 sqft
Beautiful house in sought after apex woodridge subdivision. 1st floor master, hardwood floor downstairs. Spacious family room, formal living room, dining room, study & breakfast room. Kitchen with SS appliances.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
424 Sawcut Lane
424 Sawcut Lane, Apex, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2157 sqft
Apex Beautiful 4-bedroom townhouse with Great School assignment. Feature open floor plan, kitchen w /granite counter tops. 1st floor room great for guest suite, home office, and game room. Hardwood floor throughout main floor.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
2011 Catskill Court
2011 Catskill Court, Apex, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2257 sqft
Lovely single family in great Apex community. Spacious, open first floor w/hardwood floors. Formal dining room, family w/ fireplace. Kitchen w/ island, tile floor & backsplash. Breakfast nook opens to nice backyard.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
201 S Hughes Street
201 South Hughes Street, Apex, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1225 sqft
Available Now! Great home in downtown Apex. Completely remodeled inside. New hardwood flooring throughout. Kitchen has new stainless appliances and granite counters.

1 of 30

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2332 Mt Zion Church Rd
2332 Mount Zion Church Rd, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2518 sqft
2332 Mt Zion Church Rd Available 07/07/20 Beautiful Townhome in Bella Casa, Apex! 3 Bedroom / 3.5 Bath With fireplace. - Available in July! Hardwood Floors throughout 1st floor and stairs, carpet on 2nd floor.

1 of 27

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
952 Ambergate Station
952 Ambergate Station, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1745 sqft
Located in the Heart of Apex. Former model home. Open floor plan. Granite countertops. Hardwood floors. Covered patio*

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
718 Treviso Lane
718 Treviso Lane, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1792 sqft
Available now Spacious 3BR End Unit Town Home in 55 James at Midtown, Apex! Features 1 car garage; hardwood flooring, cozy fireplace in family room; gourmet kitchen with granitecounter top , great for entertaining guests; spacious Master BR with

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
400 Homestead Park Drive
400 Homestead Park Drive, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1410 sqft
Good fit family home for rent in convenient Apex location!!In a desirable, quiet and well maintained neighborhood. Beautiful hardwood floor through out living area.
Results within 1 mile of Apex

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
202 Vinca Cir
202 Vinca Circle, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1453 sqft
ONE MONTH FREE WITH A 13 or 24 MONTH LEASE! Two bedroom town home in great Cary location! Featuring hardwood floors on 1st floor and awesome natural lighting.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
104 Sugar Hill Place
104 Sugar Hill Place, Cary, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1736 sqft
104 Sugar Hill Place - Three Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 story 1,736 Sq Ft House on cul-de-sac. Kitchen includes: Gas Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave. Central Gas Heat, Central A/C, Washer/Dryer. New Windows to be installed 5/28/19.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
617 Wakehurst Drive
617 Wakehurst Drive, Cary, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2189 sqft
Move in ready! Beautiful home, minutes from RTP, 55 and 64 HWY, and desired neighborhood with nature trails and community pool. Updated grey wood flooring throughout main floor. Separate dining and formal living rooms.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
101 Newton Grove Road
101 Newton Grove Road, Cary, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1977 sqft
Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home! This home is located in a great neighborhood and includes beautiful high ceilings, lovely hardwood floors.

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1022 Salt Glaze Lane
1022 Salt Glaze Ln, Wake County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
2023 sqft
Newly-Constructed, Luxurious End Unit Townhouse - Property Id: 161415 Newly-Constructed, Brand New Beautiful End Unit, luxurious 3-story Townhouse at Brickyard on Route 55 Opposite to Whole Foods. You will be the first one to live in the new house.
City Guide for Apex, NC

"I like the way the people say they're always on your side, with a North Carolina smile / I like calling North Carolina home." (-- Sythe Cameron, "I Like Calling North Carolina Home")

With its historic streets, antique gift shops, and railway heritage, Apex, NC has its own treasure chest of artifacts from the past that history junkies will surely appreciate. With its rich history and progressive outlook, this town has a solid past and a bright future. If you want to get in on the upward trend of this vibrant place before it reaches its, er, apex, lets get you an apartment in this vibrant town! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Apex, NC

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Apex renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Apex 1 BedroomsApex 2 BedroomsApex 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsApex 3 BedroomsApex Accessible ApartmentsApex Apartments under $1,000Apex Apartments under $1,100
Apex Apartments under $900Apex Apartments with BalconyApex Apartments with GarageApex Apartments with GymApex Apartments with Hardwood FloorsApex Apartments with Move-in SpecialsApex Apartments with Parking
Apex Apartments with PoolApex Apartments with Washer-DryerApex Cheap PlacesApex Dog Friendly ApartmentsApex Luxury PlacesApex Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NC
Wake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCSpring Lake, NCMebane, NC
Fuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NCHope Mills, NCSouthern Pines, NCGraham, NCButner, NCRaeford, NCRolesville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State UniversityMeredith College
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill