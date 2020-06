Amenities

MOVING IN 05/30/2020 - BRAND NEW luxury 3 story townhome located in The Village of Apex! 3 bedrooms, 3 FULL bath,1 half, 2-car garage. Open FL with 9 ft ceiling, gorgeous kitchen with large granite island, tile back splash. NEW appliance and balcony deck. NEW FRIDGE, WASHER, DRYER and WINDOW BLINDS. Low maintenance, modern Living with amenities. Close to schools, shopping, restaurants, walking trail, skate park, fitness center and swimming pool. Easy access to US1/64/55/540/RTP!