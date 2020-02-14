All apartments in Apex
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

1429 Herb Garden Way

1429 Herb Garden Way · No Longer Available
Location

1429 Herb Garden Way, Apex, NC 27502

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pool
playground
bocce court
fireplace
Brand New Luxury 3 Story 4 BD/3.5 Bath Townhome at Smith Farm, Apex! - Features a Guest room with full bath on 1st floor, open floorplan on 2nd level, kitchen w/SS appliances including french door refrigerator, and granite counter top. Gas logged fireplace in the spacious living room. Master plus 2 other bedrooms on the 3rd floor. Master bath with glass shower room with bench and wall tile and double sinks. Top load washer and dryer included. Pool community with playground & picnic pavilions. Greenways lead to American Tobacco Trail. Proximity to everywhere! Must See!!
Interactive Virtual Tour: https://bit.ly/2y30Uqb
Click below link to schedule a self-showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1659670?source=marketing

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5551912)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1429 Herb Garden Way have any available units?
1429 Herb Garden Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apex, NC.
What amenities does 1429 Herb Garden Way have?
Some of 1429 Herb Garden Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1429 Herb Garden Way currently offering any rent specials?
1429 Herb Garden Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1429 Herb Garden Way pet-friendly?
No, 1429 Herb Garden Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apex.
Does 1429 Herb Garden Way offer parking?
No, 1429 Herb Garden Way does not offer parking.
Does 1429 Herb Garden Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1429 Herb Garden Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1429 Herb Garden Way have a pool?
Yes, 1429 Herb Garden Way has a pool.
Does 1429 Herb Garden Way have accessible units?
No, 1429 Herb Garden Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1429 Herb Garden Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1429 Herb Garden Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1429 Herb Garden Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1429 Herb Garden Way does not have units with air conditioning.
