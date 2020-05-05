1137 Platform Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

End Unit Townhouse. 3 bedroom 3.5 bath with 2 car garage. Ground floor offers large rec room perfect for a playroom and full bathroom.Second level includes living room, dining room and kitchen with all stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Large master suite includes bathroom with large walk-in shower, soaking tub and double sink vanity. Rental includes pool use.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,900, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,900, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.