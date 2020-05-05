All apartments in Apex
1137 Platform Drive

1137 Platform Dr · (919) 328-3838
Location

1137 Platform Dr, Apex, NC 27502
Downtown Apex

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2402 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
End Unit Townhouse. 3 bedroom 3.5 bath with 2 car garage. Ground floor offers large rec room perfect for a playroom and full bathroom.Second level includes living room, dining room and kitchen with all stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Large master suite includes bathroom with large walk-in shower, soaking tub and double sink vanity. Rental includes pool use.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,900, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,900, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1137 Platform Drive have any available units?
1137 Platform Drive has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1137 Platform Drive have?
Some of 1137 Platform Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1137 Platform Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1137 Platform Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1137 Platform Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1137 Platform Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apex.
Does 1137 Platform Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1137 Platform Drive does offer parking.
Does 1137 Platform Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1137 Platform Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1137 Platform Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1137 Platform Drive has a pool.
Does 1137 Platform Drive have accessible units?
No, 1137 Platform Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1137 Platform Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1137 Platform Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1137 Platform Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1137 Platform Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
