108 Windy Creek Lane
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:05 PM

108 Windy Creek Lane

108 Windy Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Location

108 Windy Creek Lane, Apex, NC 27502

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
pool
ceiling fan
extra storage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Village styles home with sidewalks out front and alley out back for driveway and garage. Open floor plan with living, dining and kitchen on the main level. All hardwood floor through the 1st floor. Granite counter in the kitchen with a large island. 3 bedrooms are up with the spacious walk up unfinish attic for extra storage. Detached 2 car garage with cover walking to the house. Walking distance to shops, restaurants and schools. Easy access to highway 64, I-540 and RTP. Ready to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

