108 Windy Creek Lane

Village styles home with sidewalks out front and alley out back for driveway and garage. Open floor plan with living, dining and kitchen on the main level. All hardwood floor through the 1st floor. Granite counter in the kitchen with a large island. 3 bedrooms are up with the spacious walk up unfinish attic for extra storage. Detached 2 car garage with cover walking to the house. Walking distance to shops, restaurants and schools. Easy access to highway 64, I-540 and RTP. Ready to move in.