Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:00 AM

3 Apartments For Rent Near William Carey University

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 06:20 AM
5 Units Available
Downtown Hattiesburg
Hub City Lofts America Building
207 East Front Street, Hattiesburg, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,000
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1176 sqft
A resurrected beauty located on the corner of Front Street and Short Street, The America Building (previously the Ross Building) provides a creative alternative for your urban lifestyle.
1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 06:16 AM
1 Unit Available
Arbor Walk
2300 Lincoln Rd, Hattiesburg, MS
1 Bedroom
$809
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Arbor Walk in Hattiesburg. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 9

Last updated July 14 at 08:38 AM
1 Unit Available
2300 Lincoln Road
2300 Lincoln Road, Hattiesburg, MS
2 Bedrooms
$909
1100 sqft
Arbor Walk Apartments is tucked among mature trees in a peaceful, residential area.

